Focusing on High-performance Advanced Packaging and Global Layout, JCET Achieved Quarter-on-Quarter Growth in Q2 2023

Focusing on High-performance Advanced Packaging and Global Layout, JCET Achieved Quarter-on-Quarter Growth in Q2 2023

Q2 2023 Financial Highlights:

Revenue was RMB 6.31 billion , an increase of 7.7% quarter-on-quarter.

Generated RMB 1.19 billion cash from operations. With net capex investments of RMB 0.75 billion , free cash flow for the quarter was RMB 0.44 billion .

Net profit was RMB 0.39 billion , an increase of 250.8% quarter-on-quarter.

Earnings per share was RMB 0.22 , as compared to RMB 0.39 in Q2 2022.

1H 2023 Financial Highlights:

Revenue was RMB 12.17 billion .

Generated RMB 2.42 billion cash from operations. With net capex investments of RMB 1.56 billion , free cash flow for the first half of 2023 was RMB 0.86 billion .

Net profit was RMB 0.5 billion .

Earnings per share was RMB 0.28 , as compared to RMB 0.87 in 1H 2022.

SHANGHAI, Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, JCET Group (SSE: 600584), a leading global provider of integrated circuit (IC) back-end manufacturing and technology services, announced its financial results for the first half year of 2023. The financial report shows that in the first half of 2023, JCET achieved revenue of RMB 12.17 billion, and net profit of RMB 0.5 billion. In Q2 2023 JCET achieved revenue of RMB 6.31 billion, an increase of 7.7% quarter-on-quarter, and net profit of RMB 0.39 billion, an increase of 250.8% quarter-on-quarter.

(PRNewsfoto/JCET Group) (PRNewswire)

In the first half of 2023, the global semiconductor industry was in the fluctuating stage of bottoming out and rebounding. JCET adhered to high-performance advanced packaging technologies and product development mechanism, focusing on solutions for emerging applications such as high performance computing and storage, enhanced strategic layout of production capacity, and further strengthened its market position in the global IC industry.

JCET continues to enhance its technological innovation, with R&D investment of RMB 0.67 billion in the first half of this year, a year-on-year increase of 5.0%. The company's multi-dimensional fan-out heterogeneous integration solution XDFOI™ for 2.5D/3D packaging achieved HVM, providing high-performance chiplet package solutions and production capacity for global customers. In collaboration with multiple customers in the field of high-density SiP technology, JCET has achieved the development and mass production of multiple RFFE modules and AiP modules in the 5G millimeter-wave market. The company is intensifying its market exploration in sectors such as automotive electronics, industrial electronics, and high-performance computing. During the reporting period, revenue from automotive electronics achieved a year-on-year growth of 130%. The company has established a subsidiary with controlling stake in the Lingang New Area of Shanghai, reinforcing its strategic capacity layout in the field of automotive electronics.

In addition, the company has optimized various operational expenses and asset structures, maintaining a stable cash flow capability. It has achieved positive free cash flow for 15 consecutive quarters.

While pursuing its own development, JCET actively engages in philanthropic efforts, contributing to society in areas such as health and environmental protection, disaster relief during floods, and science popularization initiatives.

Mr. Li Zheng, CEO of JCET, said, "JCET has always centered its focus on customers, and achieved quarter-on-quarter growth in performance for the second quarter of this year. Looking ahead, the direction of high-performance advanced packaging technology driving the innovation of the IC industry has become increasingly clear. JCET remains committed to achieving high-quality development through professional and international management, and will continue to create value for investors and the IC industry."

For more information, please refer to the JCET 1H FY2023 Report.

About JCET Group

JCET Group is the world's leading integrated-circuit manufacturing and technology services provider, offering a full range of turnkey services that include semiconductor package integration design and characterization, R&D, wafer probe, wafer bumping, package assembly, final test and drop shipment to vendors around the world.

Our comprehensive portfolio covers a wide spectrum of semiconductor applications such as mobile, communication, compute, consumer, automotive and industry etc., through advanced wafer level packaging, 2.5D/3D, System-in-Packaging, and reliable flip chip and wire bonding technologies. JCET Group has two R&D centers in China and Korea, six manufacturing locations in China, Korea and Singapore, and sales centers around the world, providing close technology collaboration and efficient supply-chain manufacturing to customers in China and around the world.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (Unaudited)













RMB in millions

































Jun 30, 2023

Dec 31, 2022 ASSETS

















Current assets

















Currency funds











5,352

2,459 Trading financial assets











2,006

4,316 Derivative financial assets











0

18 Accounts receivable











3,545

3,689 Receivables financing











105

59 Prepayments











127

110 Other receivables











63

61 Inventories











3,003

3,152 Other current assets











251

279 Total current assets











14,452

14,143 Non-current assets

















Long-term receivables











41

40 Long-term equity investments











744

765 Other equity investments











456

440 Investment properties











87

89 Fixed assets











19,574

19,517 Construction in progress











710

807 Right-of-use assets











567

578 Intangible assets











483

483 Goodwill











2,293

2,210 Long-term prepaid expenses











22

28 Deferred tax assets











274

247 Other non-current assets











106

61 Total non-current assets











25,357

25,265 Total assets











39,809

39,408



















LIABILITIES AND EQUITY











Jun 30, 2023

Dec 31, 2022 Current liabilities

















Short-term borrowings











1,211

1,174 Derivative financial liabilities











2

0 Notes payable











215

339 Accounts payable











4,603

4,634 Contract liabilities











273

214 Employee benefits payable











689

984 Taxes and surcharges payable











158

210 Other payables











396

378 Current portion of long-term liabilities











2,857

3,096 Other current liabilities











4

4 Total current liabilities











10,408

11,033 Non-current liabilities

















Long-term borrowings











3,013

2,721 Lease liabilities











549

562 Long-term employee benefits payable











11

14 Deferred income











362

340 Deferred tax liabilities











14

40 Other non-current liabilities











41

55 Total non-current liabilities











3,990

3,732 Total liabilities











14,398

14,765 Equity

















Paid-in capital











1,787

1,780 Capital reserves











15,265

15,080 Accumulated other comprehensive income











750

400 Specialized reserves











2

0 Surplus reserves











229

229 Unappropriated profit











7,292

7,154 Total equity attributable to owners of the parent











25,325

24,643 Minority shareholders











86

0 Total equity











25,411

24,643 Total liabilities and equity











39,809

39,408









































CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT (Unaudited)

RMB in millions, except share data

























Three months ended

Six months ended





Jun 30, 2023

Jun 30, 2022

Jun 30, 2023

Jun 30, 2022 Revenue



6,313

7,455

12,173

15,594 Less: Cost of sales



5,359

6,107

10,525

12,706 Taxes and surcharges



27

27

47

43 Selling expenses



51

48

100

97 Administrative expenses



175

236

347

494 Research and development expenses



360

315

669

638 Finance expenses



(7)

(8)

51

15 Including: Interest expenses



68

49

131

92 Interest income



27

9

35

16 Add: Other income



40

26

73

83 Investment income / (loss)



(24)

28

(21)

40 Including: Income / (loss) from investments in associates and joint ventures



(10)

(2)

(21)

(7) Gain / (loss) on changes in fair value of financial assets/liabilities



37

(17)

46

(14) Credit impairment (loss is expressed by "-")



(6)

2

(1)

(5) Asset impairment (loss is expressed by "-")



(5)

(65)

0

(64) Gain / (loss) on disposal of assets



13

9

16

23 Operating profit / (loss)



403

713

547

1,664 Add: Non-operating income



2

1

3

6 Less: Non-operating expenses



0

1

4

1 Profit / (loss) before income taxes



405

713

546

1,669 Less: Income tax expenses



19

31

50

126 Net profit / (loss)



386

682

496

1,543 Classified by continuity of operations

















Profit / (loss) from continuing operations



386

682

496

1,543 Classified by ownership

















Net profit / (loss) attributable to owners of the parent



386

682

496

1,543 Net profit / (loss) attributable to minority shareholders



0

0

0

0 Add: Unappropriated profit at beginning of period



7,264

5,196

7,154

4,335 Less: Cash dividends declared



358

356

358

356 Unappropriated profit at end of period (attributable to owners of the parent）



7,292

5,522

7,292

5,522 Other comprehensive income, net of tax



481

419

350

386 Comprehensive income attributable to owners of the parent



481

419

350

386 Comprehensive income not be reclassified to profit or loss



6

0

17

0 Remeasurement gains or losses of a defined benefit plan



0

0

1

0 Change in the fair value of other equity investments



6

0

16

0 Comprehensive income to be reclassified to profit or loss



475

419

333

386 Comprehensive income using the equity method that may be reclassified to profit or loss



0

(7)

0

(7) Cash flow hedge reserve



0

(13)

0

(18) Exchange differences of foreign currency financial statements



475

439

333

411 Total comprehensive income



867

1,101

846

1,929 Including:

















Total comprehensive income attributable to owners of the parent



867

1,101

846

1,929 Total comprehensive income attributable to minority shareholders



0

0

0

0 Earnings per share

















Basic earnings per share



0.22

0.39

0.28

0.87 Diluted earnings per share



0.22

0.39

0.28

0.87

CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT (Unaudited) RMB in millions

























Three months ended

Six months ended





Jun 30, 2023

Jun 30, 2022

Jun 30, 2023

Jun 30, 2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

















Cash receipts from the sale of goods and the rendering of services



6,178

8,184

13,162

16,999 Receipts of taxes and surcharges refunds



122

32

216

147 Other cash receipts relating to operating activities



110

62

163

132 Total cash inflows from operating activities



6,410

8,278

13,541

17,278 Cash payments for goods and services



4,069

5,766

8,454

11,612 Cash payments to and on behalf of employees



878

1,060

2,072

2,309 Payments of all types of taxes and surcharges



254

314

466

501 Other cash payments relating to operating activities



22

93

128

171 Total cash outflows from operating activities



5,223

7,233

11,120

14,593 Net cash flows from operating activities



1,187

1,045

2,421

2,685 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

















Cash receipts from returns of investments



4,350

4,160

8,280

5,160 Cash receipts from investment income



38

32

52

38 Net cash receipts from disposal of fixed assets, intangible assets and other long-term assets



7

8

32

34 Net cash receipts from disposal of subsidiaries and other business units



0

(1)

0

27 Total cash inflows from investing activities



4,395

4,199

8,364

5,259 Cash payments to acquire fixed assets, intangible assets and other long-term assets



749

651

1,588

1,550 Cash payments for investments



3,200

4,310

5,980

5,960 Total cash outflows from investing activities



3,949

4,961

7,568

7,510 Net cash flows from investing activities



446

(762)

796

(2,251) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

















Cash proceeds from investments by others



230

0

230

0 Including: Cash receipts from capital contributions from minority shareholders of subsidiaries



86

0

86

0 Cash receipts from borrowings



1,317

985

1,664

1,515 Total cash inflows from financing activities



1,547

985

1,894

1,515 Cash repayments for debts



755

988

1,740

1,734 Cash payments for distribution of dividends or profit and interest expenses



414

49

467

90 Other cash payments relating to financing activities



16

446

48

589 Total cash outflows from financing activities



1,185

1,483

2,255

2,413 Net cash flows from financing activities



362

(498)

(361)

(898) EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS



45

59

37

57 NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS



2,040

(156)

2,893

(407) Add: Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period



3,306

2,512

2,453

2,763 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD



5,346

2,356

5,346

2,356

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE JCET Group