LP Building Solutions Supports the Manufacturing Institute's Visionary "35x30" Program to Close the Gender Gap in Industry

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LP Building Solutions (LP), a leading manufacturer of high-performance building products, today announced its pledge to support the Manufacturing Institute's "35x30" initiative, an ambitious, industry-wide effort to close the gender gap in manufacturing by adding half a million women to the industry, increasing women's representation from the current 29% to 35%.

As a company, LP is dedicated to adding more women and minorities to its team and fostering an inclusive workforce. To support these goals, LP decided to partner with the Manufacturing Institute, the workforce development and education affiliate of the National Association of Manufacturers, where LP's CEO, Brad Southern, currently sits on the board.

"We are proud to invest in the Manufacturing Institute's '35x30' campaign," said LP Chair and CEO Brad Southern. "By building and developing a more diverse, engaged and highly skilled workforce, we're also building a better, more resilient and more competitive manufacturing industry."

One of the initiatives under the "35x30" campaign is the Women MAKE Mentorship Program. LP's contribution will support this nationwide movement, which seeks to empower women in the industry by training more than 1,000 women mentors in manufacturing. These mentors will be connected with younger women in the industry and in educational institutions, such as four-year colleges, universities, community colleges, high schools and middle schools, and even refugees.

The campaign will collaborate with manufacturers on strategies to attract and retain female talent and broaden the workforce pipeline by supporting women throughout their education. The Women MAKE America initiative will focus on retention and recruitment in the industry while recognizing the strides that women have already made.

Molly LeBlanc, an LP team member, was honored with the Women MAKE America Award this year, demonstrating LP's commitment to supporting women in achieving their career goals.

"We are thankful to have partners like LP Building Solutions who support our mission to close the manufacturing skills gap and significantly increase the number of women to the manufacturing industry by 2030," said Manufacturing Institute National Director of Women's Engagement Isabelle Powell. "The campaign is an unprecedented plan to strengthen our workforce and build the talent pipeline. We are thrilled to have the support of industry leaders who recognize the power of women in the workforce. This initiative will help many women of all ages find their way into a successful, rewarding career in modern manufacturing."

LP's dedication to supporting women extends beyond the "35x30" campaign. Every year, the company sponsors the YWCA's Academy for Women of Achievement, which highlights women making significant community contributions. LP also provides an annual bursary to Vancouver Island University's Women in Trades Training program, focusing on supporting Indigenous women pursuing careers in manufacturing. In 2022, LP donated to the National Association of Women in Construction and Black Women Build, showcasing its continued support for women in the industry and commitment to fostering a diverse workforce.

