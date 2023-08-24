Kemin Opens First Facility to Produce Proteus® Line of Clean-Label, Dry Protein Ingredients for Meat and Poultry Industry

Kemin's Southwest Missouri site to manufacture patented,

functional protein product portfolio for food processors

VERONA, Mo., Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kemin Industries, a global ingredient manufacturer that strives to sustainably transform the quality of life every day for 80 percent of the world with its products and services, has opened a new manufacturing facility in Verona, Missouri, to produce its Proteus® line of clean-label functional proteins that are used to increase yield and enhance the quality of meat and poultry products within the food industry.

Steve Kelleher (left), Research Fellow at Kemin Food Technologies – North America and inventor of the Proteus® technology, and Marc Scantlin (right), President of Kemin Food Technologies – North America, at the ribbon-cutting ceremony for Kemin's new Proteus production plant. (PRNewswire)

Kemin broke ground on the new building in November 2021, and yesterday, the company hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to officially open the 38,000-square-foot facility. The operation is a $70 million investment that employs nearly 30 full-time workers in the Verona community.

The facility, which will run under FSSC 22000 Certification and completed its first run under United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) inspection on July 25, 2023, will manufacture Kemin Food Technologies – North America's patented Proteus line of clean-label, functional protein ingredients for a variety of meat and poultry applications. The Proteus portfolio of muscle-based protein ingredients can help food processors naturally retain moisture typically lost in processing, which translates to processing efficiencies with improved quality.

The state-of-the-art Proteus production plant will have an initial capacity to produce enough functional protein to treat more than a billion pounds of meat, poultry and protein-based applications.

"Since acquiring Proteus in April 2021, we've been eager to open this site and serve customers, who continue to demand sustainably sourced, technologically advanced solutions," said Marc Scantlin, President, Kemin Food Technologies – North America. "Opening our first-ever Proteus dry production plant provides the opportunity to partner with more meat and poultry manufacturers, positively impacting the quality of our global food supply."

Prior to construction of its Food Technologies site, Kemin established a presence in Southwest Missouri in 2011, with a manufacturing location for Kemin Nutrisurance, the company's pet food and rendering technologies business unit. Today, Kemin has three locations in Missouri: Kemin Nutrisurance facilities in Verona and Sarcoxie and the new Proteus production plant.

"We've found a great pipeline of talent in Verona and the surrounding area that has successfully grown our manufacturing capabilities for our pet food business, and we believe this community will offer the same support for our Proteus production plant to meet the high interest of our customers," said Dr. Chris Nelson, President and CEO, Kemin Industries. "I've been impressed with all our team members in Southwest Missouri, and I know even more potential employees are here to help us bring better meals to families around the world."

Kemin anticipates yield-enhancing Proteus solutions will further expand the global reach of its Food Technologies business, with plans for additional production capacity in Latin America beginning in 2024.

Click here to learn more about the Proteus line of functional proteins.

About Kemin Industries

Kemin Industries (www.kemin.com) is a global ingredient manufacturer that strives to sustainably transform the quality of life every day for 80 percent of the world with its products and services. The company supplies over 500 specialty ingredients for human and animal health and nutrition, pet food, aquaculture, nutraceutical, food technologies, crop technologies, textile, biofuel and animal vaccine industries.

For over half a century, Kemin has been dedicated to using applied science to address industry challenges and offer product solutions to customers in more than 120 countries. Kemin provides ingredients to feed a growing population with its commitment to the quality, safety and efficacy of food, feed and health-related products.

Established in 1961, Kemin is a privately held, family-owned-and-operated company with more than 3,000 global employees and operations in 90 countries, including manufacturing facilities in Belgium, Brazil, China, Egypt, India, Italy, San Marino, Singapore, South Africa and the United States.

Media Contact:

Katie Miner-Bryant, Worldwide Communications Specialist

katie.minerbryant@kemin.com | +1 515 971 5255

Additional photos available by request.

© Kemin Industries, Inc. and its group of companies 2023. All rights reserved. ® ™ Trademarks of Kemin Industries, Inc., U.S.A.

Certain statements, product labeling and claims may differ by geography or as required by government requirements.

Kemin Industries (PRNewsfoto/Kemin Industries) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kemin Industries