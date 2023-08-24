Academy Sports + Outdoors Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

KATY, Texas, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (the "Company") (Nasdaq: ASO) today announced its participation in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Academy is a leading full-line sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer in the United States. (PRNewswire)

2023 Goldman Sachs Annual Global Retailing Conference

Format: Fireside chat and small group meetings on September 12-13, 2023

Fireside Chat Presentation: Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at 8:55 a.m. Eastern Time

Participants: Steve Lawrence, CEO; Michael Mullican, President; and Carl Ford, CFO

2023 Wells Fargo 6th Annual Consumer Conference

Format: Fireside chat and small group meetings on September 20-21, 2023

Fireside Chat Presentation: Wednesday, September 20, 2023, at 3:40 p.m. Eastern Time

Participants: Steve Lawrence, CEO; Michael Mullican, President; and Carl Ford, CFO

Presentation materials utilized during these events, as well as a live and replay webcast (for 30 days) of the Goldman Sachs fireside chat, will be made available on the Company's investor relations website at https://investors.academy.com.

About Academy Sports + Outdoors

Academy is a leading full-line sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer in the United States. Originally founded in 1938 as a family business in Texas, Academy has grown to 271 stores across 18 states. Academy's mission is to provide "Fun for All" and Academy fulfills this mission with a localized merchandising strategy and value proposition that strongly connects with a broad range of consumers. Academy's product assortment focuses on key categories of outdoor, apparel, sports & recreation and footwear through both leading national brands and a portfolio of private label brands. For more information, visit www.academy.com.

Media inquiries:

Elise Hasbrook, Vice President Communications

281.253.8200

elise.hasbrook@academy.com

Investor inquiries:

Matt Hodges, Vice President Investor Relations

281.646.5362

matt.hodges@academy.com

Academy Sports + Outdoors (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Academy Sports + Outdoors