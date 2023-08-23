US Open Rooftop Party @ Flushing's New Steakhouse & Lounge

Celebrate the US Open in Style at Prime Mēt Steakhouse + Rooftop Lounge!

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Flushing's hottest new rooftop destination will host a lively US Open-themed outdoor party atop the sleek Renaissance Hotel rooftop lounge.

Guests are invited to eat, drink, and dance the day (and night!) away with live DJs starting Friday, September 1 from 12 PM-12 AM through Labor Day Weekend to the US Open final matches on Sunday, September 10th.

Upon pulling up to the hotel, guests will be greeted by the valet (which offers Prime Met diners a fantastic, discounted rate for its valet services) before being whisked to the new boutique steakhouse and rooftop lounge, which boasts vast panoramic skyline views of Manhattan. Once upstairs, they can sip on US Open-themed cocktails like the famed and ultra-refreshing Honey Deuce (vodka, lemonade, raspberry liqueur, and a honeydew skewer resembling a tennis ball), which is just as Instagramable as it is delicious. And, when hunger calls, guests can indulge in five-star-quality bites like Maine lobster rolls, jumbo shrimp cocktails, and dry-aged Wagyu steak skewers that are sure to make their mouths water.

Just minutes, walking distance from Flushing Meadow's Arthur Ashe Stadium and CitiField, Prime Mēt Steakhouse & Rooftop Lounge is the perfect place for a pre-or post-match cocktail or nosh.

About Prime Mēt Steakhouse

PRIME Mēt Steakhouse & Rooftop Lounge offers an opportunity to unwind and enjoy al fresco dining and cocktails in an elegant setting with Instagramable views of Manhattan, LaGuardia Airport, and Citi Field serving as your personal backdrop.

The Menu

Helmed by Executive Chef Scott Markowitz (Michelin-Star award winner Le Coucou and The Modern alum), the menu combines traditional Steakhouse favorites with Asian-fusion flavors. Signature dishes include classic steakhouse favorites like roasted bone marrow, dry-aged porterhouse, and jumbo crab cakes — along with overstuffed Maine lobster rolls and crispy Asian chicken skin served with savory black garlic.

The Beef

Prime Mēt Steakhouse hand-selects the highest-quality beef from the greatest farms and suppliers. This, combined with our award-winning dry-aging technique, delivers one of the best steakhouse experiences in New York City. The beef sides rest on pink Himalayan salt bricks on a timed cycle for longer periods of aging. This process allows the beef to absorb the salt's subtle flavors, creating extremely tender cuts with complex flavor profiles and an irresistible umami taste.

The Rooftop

Set high above the neighborhood, guests will be surprised to find a 1970s-era teal VW bus acting as the centerpiece of this new rooftop lounge. Signature cocktails include Dragon Sbagliato, Hibiscus Flower Bomb, and Smoked Rosita. During the "Sunset Soirée," guests can enjoy one complimentary glass of wine (with the purchase of any food item for non-hotel guests) between the sunset hours of 6:30 PM – 8:30 PM, weekdays while they enjoy the sweeping skyline vistas. DJs spin throwback hits from the '80s and '90s during the al fresco weekend brunch.

So, whether you're in town for a Mets game, concert, or tennis match — straight off the plane from LGA or simply craving a break from bustling Manhattan — Prime Mēt is excited to offer one of the best steakhouse & and rooftop lounge experiences in the five boroughs.

