Sunbrella Introduces Custom Window Coverings for Residential Interiors

BURLINGTON, N.C., Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunbrella today announced its first brand-owned custom window treatment offering. Featuring the durability and fade-proof qualities of Sunbrella in new ranges of light-filtering fabrics designed specifically for the collection, the Sunbrella Custom Window Covering assortment brings elevated style and premium performance to the home, delivering a new level of elegance and customization to residential window treatments.

This announcement marks the first time Sunbrella window treatments will be available to consumers and designers at a range of specialty window treatment dealers. Consumers and interior designers interested in custom window treatments can work with an expert dealer in the curated Sunbrella network that will facilitate a design consultation, in-home measurement and installation, ensuring everyone finds their perfect match.

"When a homeowner is investing in window treatments, they shouldn't have to compromise on style or performance," said Sean Martin, vice president and general manager of window treatments at Sunbrella. "We are thrilled to introduce custom window coverings with a tailored range of luxurious styles and textures that also perform so homeowners can enjoy the freedom of worry-free living."

Available as soft drapery, Roman shades or solar shades, Sunbrella Custom Window Coverings are rich with texture and deliver the proprietary Color to the Core™ technology that defines Sunbrella performance fabrics for fade-proof, easy-to-clean and long-lasting beauty. The collection features more than 300 colorways available across more than 40 different patterns in a variety of textures. In addition, the offering includes a range of customization features, including liner options, header treatments, valances, cornices and more. Control capabilities include motorization and home automation options to integrate the window treatments into any smart home system.

Built to perform for years to come with a wide variety of timeless styles, Sunbrella custom window treatments are backed by the most comprehensive warranty in the industry. The custom treatments complement the portfolio of Sunbrella options available throughout the home, including the stocked drapery panels released in the spring.

Custom Sunbrella window treatments will be available to order through select specialty dealers beginning in September. To learn more and to find a dealer near you, visit Sunbrella.com.

About Sunbrella Window Treatments

Sunbrella has revolutionized the way the world thinks about how fabrics look, feel and perform. Premium, Sunbrella window treatments integrate beautiful style with exceptional performance for residential interiors, delivering proven durability, fade-proof color, easy care and bleach-cleanability.

Introduced in 1961, Sunbrella fabrics are designed for outdoor living, indoor living, marine and commercial spaces and are manufactured and marketed by Glen Raven, Inc., a 140+-year-old, family-owned company based in North Carolina with operations worldwide. For more information about Sunbrella, including inspiration, fabric collections and where to buy, visit sunbrella.com and follow Sunbrella on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and Twitter at @Sunbrella.

*See Sunbrella.com/warranty for full warranty details.

