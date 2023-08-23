Reproductive Medicine Associates (RMA) announces the addition of Conceptions Reproductive Associates of Colorado to its world leading network of fertility clinics

The acquisition expands IVI-RMA's reach as a global leader in reproductive services, research, genetic testing and supplies, with 161 clinics and labs throughout the U.S., Europe and Latin America

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Reproductive Medicine Associates (RMA), one of the nation's leading reproductive service providers, and the U.S. arm of IVI-RMA Global, announced today it has acquired Conceptions Reproductive Associates of Colorado (Conceptions). RMA adds Colorado to its network of 25 fertility centers in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Florida, Texas, California and Washington.

"Conceptions' patient-centered approach and innovative technologies have served Colorado with the highest level of reproductive care and the best success rates in the state. This aligns perfectly with RMA's comprehensive care model that has produced some of the highest success rates in the country," said Javier Sánchez-Prieto, CEO of IVIRMA Global. "Conceptions is a great addition to our U.S. network of fertility clinics; we warmly welcome their physicians, clinic personnel and the entire Conceptions' team to the RMA family."

Conceptions currently operates four fertility center locations throughout Colorado, combining leading-edge innovation, outstanding medical expertise, and personalized care. Conceptions offers the most advanced, comprehensive assisted reproductive technology (ART) services available. The physician-led fertility practice is recognized nationally for its clinical excellence and has consistently had amongst the highest live birth rates in Colorado for the past decade. Over the last 10 years, Conceptions has seen 25,000 patients and performed 8,600 egg retrievals. Because of their success rate, patients from 44 U.S. states and over a dozen countries have traveled to receive care at Conceptions.

Conceptions will be joining the RMA network of clinics known for their emphasis on pre-implantation genetic testing and single embryo transfer that has resulted in some of the highest live birth rate in the United States, with 83% of RMA patients under 35 bringing home a baby, as compared to the national average of 68.6%, recorded by the Society for Assisted Reproductive Technologies (SART).

"RMA has been a leader in advancing the field of reproductive medicine, providing patients access to the latest technologies and the most highly qualified physicians to produce the best possible outcomes," says Mark R. Bush, MD, FACOG, FACS, current Medical Director at Conceptions. "Our shared philosophy of patient-focused care, combined with clinical and laboratory excellence, makes the union of Conceptions and RMA a natural fit."

Dr. Bush, who has been instrumental in building Conceptions into one of the leading fertility centers in Colorado and across the U.S., will be stepping down as its medical director but will continue to practice at the fertility center. Robert A. Greene, MD, FACOG, who has been a practicing physician at Conceptions for the last eight years, has been named the new Medical Director.

"Our team at Conceptions looks forward to joining the RMA family, a partnership that will strengthen and build on our ability to offer the highest level of reproductive care," says Dr. Greene. "All our providers at Conceptions and RMA share the same focus and passion for doing everything we can to help our patients successfully grow their families."

RMA fertility clinics are full-service centers offering a range of treatments including intrauterine insemination (IUI), in vitro fertilization (IVF), preimplantation genetic testing (PGT) and egg freezing to meet patients at any stage of their fertility journey. RMA brings a comprehensive and personalized approach to fertility assessment and treatment, ensuring that family-building goals can be achieved for all types of families, with resources and options for LGBTQ+ and single individuals looking to grow their families.

"With this acquisition, RMA expands our network of fertility clinics to the Rocky Mountain region and adds to our existing 25 locations nationwide," said Thomas A. Molinaro, M.D., Director of IVI-RMA America. "We are excited to join with Conceptions in serving the patients of Colorado."

About Reproductive Medicine Associates (RMA)

Reproductive Medicine Associates (RMA) has been helping build families through the most advanced treatment options and patient-centered fertility care for over 20 years. RMA is a leader in IVF research, pioneering the Single Embryo Transfer (SET), increasing safety for mom and baby and pre-Implantation genetic testing (PGT-A), dramatically increasing successful outcomes. With access to practices nationwide, RMA has helped welcome over 50,000 babies into loving families. In 2017, RMA merged with Spain-based IVI to become IVI-RMA Global, the largest assisted reproduction group in the world with 161 clinics and labs throughout the U.S., Europe and Latin America. Learn more at rmanetwork.com and ivirma.com.

About Conceptions Reproductive Associates of Colorado

Established in 1986, Conceptions Reproductive Associates of Colorado has long held the honor of achieving among the highest live birth rates across the country helping hopeful parents to realize their dreams of building a family. As a physician-owned fertility practice, Conceptions has a unique understanding of the needs of their patients and develops personalized and highly tailored treatment plans for each and every one of them. As a respected leader in the field of reproductive medicine, and true embracers of advanced medical technology, Conceptions offers unparalleled infertility and family-building care.

View original content:

SOURCE Reproductive Medicine Associates