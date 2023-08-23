The Honey Baked Ham Company® Gets Into Gameday

New Tailgate Packs, Available at HoneyBaked Locations Nationwide, Make Every Gameday a HoneyBaked Day

ATLANTA, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Honey Baked Ham Company® heard from fans across America that they're tired of chips and dip and chicken wings at their tailgate spreads, and want to shake things up this season. Close to 85 percent of sports fans want to see ham at their upcoming tailgates and watch parties. To answer fan demand, HoneyBaked® has launched easy, distinctive, delicious Tailgate Packs featuring Honey Baked Ham's traditional bone-in ham, sliders and sandwiches that come pre-packed and ready to feed your gameday crowd.

Half Ham Playmaker Pack (PRNewswire)

"The Honey Baked Ham Company has been a part of family traditions for generations, gathering people to celebrate with unique, delicious food," said Tripp McLaughlin, CMO, The Honey Baked Ham Company. "It's a natural fit that the company associated with tradition and connection plays a role in gathering fans during football season."

Fans will tailgate like never before with HoneyBaked's four new Tailgate Packs, featuring fan-favorite menu offerings designed for effortless, high-quality meals to fit any party size. These sharable, no-mess, handheld choices are easy to order ahead and pick up for your tailgating or homegating celebrations.

"Our research into sports fans' preferences revealed that convenience, quality and taste are paramount for our target audience," said McLaughlin. "Tailgating enthusiasts particularly prioritize taste (68 percent), ease of preparation (57 percent) and quality (47 percent) – precisely what HoneyBaked offers its fans. In response to these demands, we have developed Tailgate Packs."

The Tailgate Packs lineup includes:

Half Ham Playmaker Pack: A make-your-own ham sliders kit. Includes an 8 pound Bone-In Half Ham, four containers of deli sides including Potato Salad or Broccoli Bacon Bliss and two 12-packs of King's Hawaiian Rolls.

Pick 2 Slider Pack: Includes two 12-packs of Take & Bake Sliders and eight bags of chips, offering options like Ham & Swiss Sliders, Garlic Herb Turkey & Cheddar Sliders and new Turkey Bacon Ranch Sliders (limited-time only).

Big Game Sandwich Pack: Choose from an assortment of HoneyBaked's most popular sandwiches, made with their signature meats, cut in halves, and presented on a buffet tray. Includes one bag of chips per person. Choose from: Ham Classic, Smoked Turkey Classic, Turkey Bacon Ranch, Tavern Club, BBQ Smoked Stacker, Ham Salad, Chicken Salad, The HoneyBaked and Roasted Tomato and Cheddar.

Sandwich Playmaker Pack: Everything you need to make your own sandwiches, featuring a choice of Honey Baked Ham®, Smoked Turkey Breast, or Roasted Turkey Breast, assorted sliced cheeses, lettuce, tomatoes, condiments and fresh bread. Served with your choice of two deli sides (Potato Salad or Broccoli Bacon Bliss) and one cookie per person.

With the Tailgate Packs, HoneyBaked is making it easier for gameday hosts to have more convenient options to serve premium, delicious meals to family and friends whether they are tailgating at the game or watching at home.

HoneyBaked is supporting this product launch with its largest marketing campaign in company history outside of the holidays – "Gameday is a HoneyBaked Day." This program includes TV advertising on both the SEC and ACC networks, digital video, social advertising, in-store POP, on-site activations at college football games throughout the fall, public relations and spokesperson collaborations with ESPN hosts Laura Rutledge and Katie George.

"When it comes to tailgate spreads, sports fans are always searching for convenience, exceptional taste, and top quality and HoneyBaked delivers precisely that with its Tailgate Packs," said ESPN Host Laura Rutledge. "The Tailgate Packs will surprise and delight tailgate-goers and pregame party guests at every game this football season."

Tailgate Packs are available at your nearest HoneyBaked location or visit honeybaked.com/tailgate to buy online and pick up in store before your next pregame gathering.

Survey Methodology

This random survey of 1,050 Americans who are sports fans was commissioned by The Honey Baked Ham Company between July 17-24, 2023. It was conducted by market research company Maru/Blue.

About The Honey Baked Ham Company®

For more than 65 years, The Honey Baked Ham Company has provided customers and their families with delightful food to enjoy for all of life's special moments. HoneyBaked's origins began when founder Harry J. Hoenselaar patented a spiral-slicing ham machine, making way for the first HoneyBaked Store in Detroit, Michigan. Since that momentous opening in 1957, the family-owned company has grown to more than 400 locations nationwide, serving its signature spiral-sliced Honey Baked Ham with sweet and crunchy glaze, premium turkey breast, heat & serve sides, desserts, sandwiches and more. Offering convenient meals using the best ingredients, HoneyBaked will make every occasion a little more memorable, whether you're dining in store, picking up or ordering online. For more information visit www.honeybaked.com and connect on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and TikTok.

Pick 2 Slider Pack (PRNewswire)

Big Game Sandwich Pack (PRNewswire)

Sandwich Playmaker Pack (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/The Honey Baked Ham Co) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Honey Baked Ham Co