Hi2 Global Private Credit Fund Awarded Hedgeweek 2023 Best Emerging Manager: Direct Lending

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After achieving robust performance in the volatile year of 2022, Hi2 Global Private Credit Fund (the "Fund") has been awarded the Hedgeweek 2023 Best Emerging Manager Award in the category of Direct Lending.

Powered by Hedgeweek, a leading information provider for the hedge fund community, and with fund manager data provided by Bloomberg, the Award rewards fund performance and service provider excellence within hedge fund emerging managers. Winners are recommended by Bloomberg based on 2022 Calendar Year fund performance, and voted by the hedge fund community.

The Fund is also the winner of Hedgeweek 2021 Best Emerging Manager - Credit Hedge Award.

Launched in 2019, the Fund is backed by collateral, guarantee and subordination structure, and adopts global private credit strategies, including consumer installments, auto inventory financing, and consumer credit, providing a long-term and diversified fixed income portfolio.

The Fund mainly invests in the U.S., Southeast Asia, Africa, Latin America and other emerging markets with demographic dividends and growth potentials to provide stable yield, high liquidity and low correlation with traditional asset classes.

The Fund succeeded in generating stable long-term returns, far outpacing benchmark returns.

According to Jerry Wang, founder and CEO of Hi2 Global, despite volatilities in the stock and crypto markets and redemptions affecting the liquidity of our credit fund, our fund's capital flow turned positive by the end of 2022 and AUM has been on a steady increase in 2023.

The Fund invests based on three emerging themes: re-globalization, digitalization and ESG. According to Wang, the robust GDP growth of emerging markets, the strengthening of the global supply chain and the signing of Indo-Pacific Economic Framework will bring more investment opportunities in coming decades.

As a fin-tech based global asset allocation platform, Hi2 Global embraces sectors such as fintech and ecommerce by investing in undervalued, but not necessarily distressed assets. According to Wang, these sectors in the US and emerging markets still offer the best growth opportunities and risk adjusted returns.

Hi2 Global provides Investment as a Service (IaaS) which leverages financial technologies, financial innovations and regulated capital markets in the U.S.to provide access to exclusive alternative investment opportunities to all investors, particularly individual investors.

Since its inception in 2014 in New York, Hi2 Global has been incorporating ESG into its investment process. In 2022, the firm became a signatory of the United Nations (UN) Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI), the world's leading proponent of responsible investment.

Hi2 Global is committed to seeking investment opportunities with embedded ESG themes, such as financial inclusion, sustainable consumption, health improvement and environmental protection.

According to Wang, as the hedge fund industry continues to adapt to a highly uncertain global macroeconomic environment, private credit is one of a few bright spots and is expected to continue to grow in size and strategies.

