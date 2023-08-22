Payments Infrastructure Provider Mercuryo Receives Quadruple Shortlisting For Payments Awards 2023

LONDON, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global payment infrastructure platform Mercuryo has been shortlisted in Payments Awards 2023 – a prominent annual rating held amongst companies in the fintech sector. The company stands among the finalists in four award categories, which are B2B Payments Innovation of the Year, Best Alternative Payments Solution, Blockchain or Cryptocurrency Initiative of the Year, as well as Payments Innovation of the Year.

The Payments Awards is an initiative with a long history spanning over a decade. Its purpose is to assess and give recognition to companies that demonstrate true innovation and capacity for growth in the international payments industry. Mercuryo received shortlist placements alongside many big names in the financial sphere, including the likes of HSBC, Mastercard, Citizen, and eToro.

Mercuryo is an international platform that provides businesses from both the fiat and crypto worlds with a wide range of financial services accessible through API integration. Since its inception in 2018, Mercuryo has been developing a holistic fintech platform with several products, including BaaS (Banking-as-a-Service), CaaS (Crypto-as-a-Service), On- and Off- Ramps, Pay In-Out, and more.

The company has secured over 200 partners across the globe, working with leading industry players such as MetaMask, Trust Wallet, Ledger, Trezor, 1inch, Gate.io, Nexo, OKX, Bitcoin.com and Bybit to accelerate growth and boost enterprise revenues worldwide.

Petr Kozyakov, Mercuryo Co-Founder and CEO, commented: "Payments is an industry that is constantly shifting and evolving to accommodate for the needs of the global audience. At Mercuryo we recognise the importance of staying ahead of the curve and foreseeing the crucial junctions of this market. Our team strives to provide services that respond to the desires of the masses and address prominent pain points as they arise.

Being included among the finalists of the Payments Awards initiative is an indicator that our vision and efforts are being acknowledged by the leading experts in this industry. And it is something that we take a lot of pride in."

The 2023 Awards ceremony announcing the winners will be held on November 22 at the London Marriott Hotel.

SOURCE Mercuryo