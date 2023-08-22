Kia announces 2024 Soul pricing.

New EX Designer Package Sets Soul Apart

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Soul redefined the boxy small-car segment when it was first launched in 2009 and has evolved steadily since, appealing to customers across generations with its edgy good looks, practicality, advanced technology and feature-packed trims. The segment-busting urban runabout continues to shine for the 2024 model year with a new EX Designer Package. The new package features 18-inch alloy wheels, a combination of cloth and artificial leather seats as well as Umber Interior Color Package. Models equipped with Smart Key also include a new "sleep mode" that activates 40 seconds after locking the vehicle to help prevent hackers from duplicating the smart key frequency.

Pricing1 – MSRP (excludes $1,325 destination fee)

LX $19,990 S $22,490 EX $24,290 GT-Line $23,590

Engine:

2.0L I-4, Multi-Port Injection (MPI) 147 horsepower/132 lb.-ft. torque

Fuel Economy2 – EPA-est. MPG ((city/highway/combined):

LX, S, GT-Line 27/33/30 EX 29/35/31

Highlighted Drive Assist Systems3:

Blind Spot Collision Avoidance (BCA)

Driver Attention Warning (DAW) 4

Forward Collision Avoidance Assist - Cyclist (Fusion Type)

Forward Collision Avoidance Assist with Pedestrian Detection (FCA-Cyc, PED)

High Beam Assist 5

Lane Change Assist (LCA)

Lane Departure Warning

Lane Keeping Assist (LKA)

Navigation-based Smart Cruise Control —Curve (NSCC-C) 6

Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist (RCCA)

Rear Occupant Alert (ROA)7

Dimensions:

Overall Length: 165.2 in. Overall Width: 70.9 in. Overall Height: 63.0 in. Wheelbase: 102.4 Cargo Capacity: 62.1 cu.-ft. (max)

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys. Kia is recognized as one of the TIME100 Most Influential Companies of 2023. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electrified vehicles sold through a network of over 775 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

* The K5, Sportage, Sorento, and Telluride (excludes HEV and PHEV models) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

1 MSRP excludes destination and handling, taxes, title, license fees, options and retailer charges. Actual prices set by retailer and may vary.

2 Based on EPA estimates. Actual mileage will vary with options, driving conditions, driving habits and your vehicle's condition.

3 Advanced driver assistance systems are not substitutes for safe driving and may not detect all objects around the vehicle. Always drive safely and use caution.

4 When engaged, Driver Attention Warning is not a substitute for safe driving and may not detect all instances of inattentive driving practices. Failure to pay attention to travel.

5 When engaged, High Beam Assist does not operate below certain speeds, or in some lighting and driving conditions. Please be aware of your surroundings and exercise proper road etiquette when operating a vehicle using the high beams.

6 When engaged, Navigation-based Smart Cruise Control (NSCC) is not a substitute for safe driving and cruise-control procedures. This is not an auto-pilot feature. It may not detect every object around the vehicle. Always drive safely and use caution.

7 Rear Occupant Alert is not a substitute for one's attention. Always check the vehicle interior when exiting the vehicle.

