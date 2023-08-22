7-Eleven Releases New Game Day Grub Just in Time for Tailgate Season

Feast like a champion this football season with new deals and bites from 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores

IRVING, Texas, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Football is back and 7-Eleven, Inc. is celebrating with new, undefeated deals on gameday snacks and hot foods. There is no better way to kick off football season than with the ultimate tailgate spread – and these bites are guaranteed to make you win the day.

The new menu lineup available at participating 7-Eleven® , Speedway® and Stripes® stores includes:

Spicy Meat Pizza: This pizza is packed with spicy pepperoni, spicy sausage, beef and bacon – plus a punch of diced jalapeno and red pepper flakes. 7Rewards ® and Speedy Rewards ® members can enjoy a whole pizza for just $6 .* This pizza is packed with spicy pepperoni, spicy sausage, beef and bacon – plus a punch of diced jalapeno and red pepper flakes.andmembers can enjoy a whole pizza for just.*

Cheesy Garlic Bread Sticks : These two-count breadsticks make for the perfect cheesy snack on the go. Devour two for $2.29 .

Chicken Bacon Ranch Roller : A spin on our iconic Buffalo Chicken Roller, the Chicken Bacon Ranch Roller is made with turkey bacon and packed with all the comfort food must-haves.

Korean BBQ Boneless Wings: No tailgate is complete without wings. Enjoy the new sweet and savory Korean BBQ boneless wings coated in a soy, garlic and pepper glaze sauce. Here's the kicker – only 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards members can enjoy 8 boneless pieces for just $3 .**

"With football season right around the corner – tailgating emerges as a celebration of camaraderie, competition, and of course, irresistible eats," said Vareesha Shariff, 7-Eleven's Senior Director of Hot Food. "At 7-Eleven, we're not just fueling game day – we're driving the passion that brings fans together. With every bite, we're honored to be part of the tailgating tradition by consistently bringing new products and deals to the table to make every game day an unforgettable victory."

Remember to stock up on other snacks like 7-Select® chips and Big Bite® hot dogs that can be delivered directly via the 7NOW® Delivery app. Delivery is available throughout the U.S. and offers real-time tracking that lets customers know when to expect their orders, typically in about 30 minutes. The 7NOW Delivery app can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play .

Customers can download the newly redesigned 7-Eleven and Speedway apps from the App Store or Google Play, or by visiting 7Rewards.com or SpeedyRewards.com to become a loyalty member.

*Offer valid thru 8/29/23. Available while supplies last. Offer good at participating U.S. 7-Eleven® stores, excludes Hawaii. Plus tax where applicable.

**Exp. 1/9/24. At participating U.S. stores. Plus tax where applicable. See app for full terms. ©2023 7-Eleven, Inc. All rights reserved.

About 7-Eleven, Inc.

7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the U.S. convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven® stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway® , Stripes® , Laredo Taco Company® and Raise the Roost® Chicken and Biscuits locations. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. 7-Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products at an outstanding value. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® and Speedy Rewards® loyalty programs with more than 80 million members, place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app in over 95% of the convenience retailer's footprint, or rely on 7-Eleven for other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7-Eleven.com .

