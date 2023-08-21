JOIN THE UNBOUND WITH URBANISTA MALIBU: WATERPROOF ACTIVITY SPEAKER POWERED BY LIGHT

Introducing the world's first self-charging wireless activity speaker powered by Powerfoyle™ solar cell technology that keeps the music going all day long, no matter the conditions.

LONDON, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Urbanista, the Swedish lifestyle audio brand, announced the latest addition to its line-up of light powered audio products: Urbanista Malibu, the world's first solar charging wireless speaker with integrated Powerfoyle™ solar cell technology. Urbanista Malibu is a waterproof activity speaker that self-charges whenever exposed to indoor or outdoor light, making it a product truly designed for life in motion.

Urbanista (PRNewswire)

Made out of recycled plastic and materials, Malibu is your sustainable sound companion, wherever your day takes you. The IP67-rated speaker is fully waterproof and protected against sand, dust and dirt, keeping the music going all day long, whatever the conditions.

Inspired by the iconic beach city known for its outdoor life, Urbanista Malibu is priced at 149 USD / 199 CAD / 149 GBP / 169 EUR and comes in three colorways, including the classic Midnight Black, and the new Desert Gray. Malibu will be available online at urbanista.com/malibu and retailers worldwide from late September 2023.

Unbound freedom with Malibu

The durable Malibu speaker offers everything you need to immerse yourself in your music. The integrated lanyard and rugged design are built for convenience, water resistance and durability so you can take your tunes anywhere.

Malibu's mobile companion app gives you deep customization options such as fully customizable EQ band, so you can adjust the speaker's audio to meet your taste. The app also helps you keep track of the speaker's live light-charging and historical data to make the most out of your playtime. Malibu comes with a full day battery reserve, making sure you will never run out of charge, no matter the lighting conditions.

Putting you in complete control of your audio experience, with Malibu you can effortlessly take charge of your audio with the speaker's intuitive control buttons or connect up to two devices together with the Stereo Link function for a true stereo experience.

Tuomas Lonka, Brand and Marketing Director at Urbanista, comments: "We have been excited to continue to progress and innovate the audio market with brand new applications of the latest in solar cell technology. We knew as soon as we launched our self-charging headphones, Los Angeles, that we would be striving to apply this innovative technology to create a new way of consuming audio, to other product applications for our customers. We continue to push the pace and boundaries of innovation as this is our third light powered product launch in three years. To bring yet another world's first product with Powerfoyle™ technology to market is something we are very proud of and we are excited to see the adventure people go on with Urbanista Malibu."

Giovanni Fili, CEO at Exeger comments: "Urbanista is setting the example I expect all our partners to follow. In 2021, we started with the world's first self-powered headphones, the 'Los Angeles', followed by the 'Phoenix' true wireless earbuds. Today, the 'Malibu' speaker becomes the third product in just three years, completing the full line-up of audio devices powered by clean, endless energy. Urbanista has created the blueprint for the rest of the consumer electronics industry by showing that Powerfoyle, with its increased functionality, ultimate user convenience, and a positive impact on the planet, should be in every new product! This is how we set a new standard of convenience and sustainability in the consumer electronics industry and I invite everyone to join our journey."

Watch the full Urbanista Malibu "Join the Unbound" campaign film and experience the future of audio technology with self-charging activity speaker powered by light: https://youtu.be/R9kF0eGn2Uw

Link to images HERE.

Urbanista Malibu key features:

Indoor and outdoor light charging

Full day battery reserve

IP67 dust and waterproof

2 x 10 watt output power

Recycled plastic and fabrics

Durable design for outdoor use

Stereo Link for connecting two speakers

USB Type-C charging

Lanyard for portability

Urbanista mobile app compatible

Available in Midnight Black (black) and Desert Gray (gray)

About Urbanista

Urbanista was born in 2010 in Stockholm, Sweden out of love for cities and urban life. Our products are rooted in Scandinavian design tradition and inspired by music, arts, fashion and urban culture. We believe that lifestyle audio products should not only sound great, but also look good. Today, our products are available in over 90 countries, and sold in 30,000 stores worldwide.

For more information visit www.urbanista.com

Follow Urbanista on: Facebook | Instagram

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Urbanista