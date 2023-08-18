The Bosses of Bacon at Hormel Foods Raise the Savory Delight to New Heights with Mouthwatering Bacon-Infused Recipes

The Bosses of Bacon at Hormel Foods Raise the Savory Delight to New Heights with Mouthwatering Bacon-Infused Recipes

Bacon lovers celebrate their passion for this iconic ingredient in honor of National Bacon Lover's Day

AUSTIN, Minn., Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready to sizzle with excitement as National Bacon Lover's Day approaches this Sunday, Aug. 20. The annual celebration of the crispy, savory, smoky goodness of bacon promises to delight taste buds and ignite the culinary creativity of bacon enthusiasts everywhere.

National Bacon Lover's Day is an occasion to celebrate the crispy, savory, smoky goodness of bacon, and the makers of the HORMEL® BLACK LABEL® bacon brand are here to offer an enticing array of bacon-inspired recipes. (PRNewswire)

For experts at Hormel Foods (NYSE: HRL), who are the makers of the Hormel® Black Label® brand, Bacon Lover's Day is a celebration dedicated to the joy of bacon. The event brings together food enthusiasts, culinary experts and bacon aficionados to explore the versatility and unique flavors of bacon.

"Bacon Lover's Day isn't just a date on the calendar. It's a tribute to one of the most beloved and versatile ingredients in the culinary world," said Aly Sill, senior brand manager at Hormel Foods. "From its role as a classic breakfast staple to its incorporation into gourmet dishes, snacks and even dessert items, bacon has captured the hearts and minds of food enthusiasts everywhere."

The national celebration is the perfect opportunity to discover new flavor combinations and revel in the smoky and utterly irresistible appeal of bacon. That is why the culinary experts at Hormel Foods assembled these mouthwatering recipes, all featuring the appetizing products of the Hormel® Black Label® bacon brand.

Bacon-Wrapped Everything: Wrapping bacon around anything instantly elevates the flavor profile of any dish. These recipes represent just a few of the many ways that bacon fans can do so, incorporating that salty, sizzling flavor into any tasty entrée:

Candied Bacon: Candied bacon has found its way into the hearts and minds of bacon lovers, presenting the perfect combination of sweet and savory in a one-of-a-kind craveable blend. These recipes offer up just the right amount of both flavors to keep you wanting more:

Bacon Cocktails: With these delicious bacon-infused libations, food fanatics can have their bacon and drink it, too! A bacon-infused bourbon offers a smoky sweetness, while a bacon bloody Mary is the perfect addition to brunch:

Bacon Baking: The only thing better than the scent of baking cinnamon rolls? Cinnamon rolls with bacon. The creative chefs at Hormel Foods added the savory crispiness of bacon to these sweet-and-fluffy baked favorites for the ultimate breakfast treat:

Bacon Desserts: The crispy, savory essence of bacon, combined with the smooth and creamy cool texture of vanilla ice cream, is an experience you just need to have for yourself. These sweet treats are the perfect combination of sweet and salty:

Hormel® Black Label® bacon is available at retailers throughout the United States. For more information and recipes, visit https://www.hormel.com/Brands/BlackLabelBaconProducts.

About Hormel Foods — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $12 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include Planters®, Skippy®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, Wholly®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus®, Jennie-O® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named on the "Global 2000 World's Best Employers" list by Forbes magazine for three years, is one of Fortune magazine's most admired companies, has appeared on the "100 Best Corporate Citizens" list by 3BL Media 13 times, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit hormelfoods.com and csr.hormelfoods.com.

Contact: Media Relations

Hormel Foods

media@hormel.com

Wrapping bacon around anything instantly elevates the flavor profile of any dish, like this bacon-wrapped sushi. (PRNewswire)

Candied bacon presents the perfect combination of sweet and savory in a one-of-a-kind craveable blend. (PRNewswire)

A bacon bloody Mary is the perfect addition to brunch. (PRNewswire)

The only thing better than the scent of baking cinnamon rolls? Cinnamon rolls with bacon. (PRNewswire)

The crispy, savory essence of bacon, combined with the smooth and creamy cool texture of vanilla ice cream, is an experience you just need to have for yourself. (PRNewswire)

Hormel Foods corporate logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hormel Foods Corporation