Valspar Announces Simplified Approach to Color Inspiration with its 2024 Color of the Year, Renew Blue

The brand has selected one Color of the Year, a grayed sea-green, moving away from its previous selection of 12 Colors of the Year

CLEVELAND, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, paint and coatings brand, Valspar® celebrates the 15th anniversary of its Color of the Year launch by announcing its 2024 Color of the Year, Renew Blue (8003-37D): a balanced blue with a touch of grayed sea-green that focuses on wellness and comfort – setting a restful and meditative mood in any room of the home. Valspar color experts have thoughtfully selected Renew Blue as the 2024 Color of the Year as consumers seek consistency in their home and work to find balance where it matters most. With a renewed focus on self-care and personal well-being, homeowners are looking for ways to make their dwellings uplifting places to relax, recharge, and entertain.

Valspar 2024 Color of the Year, Renew Blue (8003-37D) – a balanced blue with a touch of grayed sea-green (PRNewswire)

"Renew Blue is an incredibly versatile and all-season shade that anyone can envision in their space. Inspired by fleeting elements like fog, mist, clouds, and glacier lakes, Renew Blue elevates the everyday mood, encourages self-expression, and evokes a feeling of balance and calm, with a twist of unique spontaneity," said Sue Kim, Valspar Director of Color Marketing. "Blue is a classic shade that has become the new neutral for today's home and can be mixed and matched to fit a variety of design styles and applications."

With simplicity at the forefront, Valspar is differentiating its color inspiration approach from its past selection of 12 Colors of the Year by announcing one assuring Color of the Year, offering limitless design possibilities while emphasizing control, consistency, and equilibrium within the home.

"The 2024 Color of the Year kicks off a simplified approach in color inspiration," said Kim. "Our home is a space where we are creating a sense of comfort and slowing down. Having one color adaptable enough to lead any design project helps consumers feel in control of their space and their vision."

Ways To Use The 2024 Color of the Year

Backyard

Entryway

Bathroom/Spa

Nursery

Color Drenching

Color Pairings

The Valspar 2024 Color of the Year is available now exclusively at Lowe's stores nationwide, on Lowes.com and the Lowe's mobile app, in Valspar Reserve®, Signature®, Ultra®, and 2000™, 4000™, and ExpressCoat™ interior paint formulas, Cabinet & Furniture and Door & Trim Oil Enriched Enamels, as well as Defense™, Duramax®, and SeasonFlex®, and StormCoat® exterior paint formulas. For more information on the Valspar 2024 Color of the Year, please visit: www.valspar/coloroftheyear.com

Free color tools available from Valspar

For small changes to your home that can make a big impact, Valspar offers color tools to help you feel confident in your paint buying decisions. Free Color Consultations from our Color Experts offer personalized advice, allowing you to find your perfect color! DIYers can also save a trip to the store by having paint chips sent directly to their home for free directly from valspar.com.

For more information on Valspar color trends and tools, please visit: valspar.com.

