Digital Brands Group Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Net Earnings of $5.0 million or $0.38 per diluted share

Revenues increased 69.6% to $4.5 million, which excludes the revenue from the Harper & Jones spin out

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Brands Group, Inc. ("DBG") (NASDAQ: DBGI), a curated collection of luxury lifestyle, digital-first brands, today reported financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

"We are pleased to see the significant revenue growth and operating leverage since the acquisition of Sundry. In fact, based on wholesale bookings and current e-commerce trends, our third quarter and fourth quarter revenues will be meaningfully higher than this quarter. Additionally, we will continue to show a higher level of cost savings in our third and fourth quarters versus this quarter, " said Hil Davis, CEO of Digital Brands Group.

"We are also excited about our two new revenue channels that will launch this Fall, which are our proprietary affiliate program and our multi-brand retail store. We have had to place a limit on the number of reps in the affiliate program and are now building a waiting list."

Results for the Second Quarter

Net revenues increased 69.6% to $4.5 million compared to $2.6 million a year ago

Gross margin increased 40.4% to $2.2 million compared to $1.5 million a year ago

G&A expenses, including non-cash items, decreased 4.0% to $4.1 million compared to $4.2 million a year ago

Sales & Marketing expenses decreased 20.1% to $1.1 million compared to $1.4 million a year ago

Income from operations was $9.0 million compared to a loss of $10.6 million a year ago

Net income attributable to common stockholders was $5.0 million , or $0.38 per diluted share, compared to a loss of $9.5 million , or a loss of $26.47 per diluted share, a year ago

"We are still on track to generate internal free cash flow in October and based on current trends we expect this internal free cash flow to increase every quarter." said Hil Davis, Chief Executive Officer of Digital Brands Group.

Conference Call and Webcast Details Updated

Management will host a conference call on Thursday, August 17 at 10:30 a.m. ET to discuss the results. The live conference call can be accessed by dialing (866) 605-1828 from the U.S. or internationally. The conference I.D. code is 13740703 or via the web by using the following link: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=O1i6mEmc.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements included in this release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are made based on our expectations and beliefs concerning future events impacting DBG and therefore involve several risks and uncertainties. You can identify these statements by the fact that they use words such as "will," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "should," and "may" and other words and terms of similar meaning or use of future dates, however, the absence of these words or similar expressions does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. All statements regarding DBG's plans, objectives, projections and expectations relating to DBG's operations or financial performance, and assumptions related thereto are forward-looking statements. We caution that forward-looking statements are not guarantees and that actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. DBG undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Potential risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results of operations or financial condition of DBG to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: risks arising from the widespread outbreak of an illness or any other communicable disease, or any other public health crisis, including the coronavirus (COVID-19) global pandemic; the level of consumer demand for apparel and accessories; disruption to DBGs distribution system; the financial strength of DBG's customers; fluctuations in the price, availability and quality of raw materials and contracted products; disruption and volatility in the global capital and credit markets; DBG's response to changing fashion trends, evolving consumer preferences and changing patterns of consumer behavior; intense competition from online retailers; manufacturing and product innovation; increasing pressure on margins; DBG's ability to implement its business strategy; DBG's ability to grow its wholesale and direct-to-consumer businesses; retail industry changes and challenges; DBG's and its vendors' ability to maintain the strength and security of information technology systems; the risk that DBG's facilities and systems and those of our third-party service providers may be vulnerable to and unable to anticipate or detect data security breaches and data or financial loss; DBG's ability to properly collect, use, manage and secure consumer and employee data; stability of DBG's manufacturing facilities and foreign suppliers; continued use by DBG's suppliers of ethical business practices; DBG's ability to accurately forecast demand for products; continuity of members of DBG's management; DBG's ability to protect trademarks and other intellectual property rights; possible goodwill and other asset impairment; DBG's ability to execute and integrate acquisitions; changes in tax laws and liabilities; legal, regulatory, political and economic risks; adverse or unexpected weather conditions; DBG's indebtedness and its ability to obtain financing on favorable terms, if needed, could prevent DBG from fulfilling its financial obligations; and climate change and increased focus on sustainability issues. More information on potential factors that could affect DBG's financial results is included from time to time in DBG's public reports filed with the SEC, including DBG's Annual Report on Form 10-K, and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Forms 8-K filed or furnished with the SEC.

DIGITAL BRANDS GROUP, INC

STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS















































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended















June 30,

June 30,















2023

2022

2023

2022



















Restated





Restated Net revenues



$ 4,493,424

$ 2,649,432

$ 8,869,803

$ 5,278,562 Cost of net revenues

2,157,349

1,536,703

4,540,488

3,552,396 Gross profit

2,336,075

1,112,729

4,329,315

1,726,166





























Operating expenses:















General and administrative

4,074,051

4,243,031

8,380,063

8,073,621 Sales and marketing

1,097,326

1,372,568

2,036,677

2,230,087 Distribution

242,214

221,925

512,399

424,773 Change in fair value of contingent consideration

(12,098,475)

5,920,919

(12,098,475)

7,121,240 Total operating expenses

(6,684,884)

11,758,443

(1,169,336)

17,849,721





























Income (loss) from operations

9,020,959

(10,645,714)

5,498,651

(16,123,555)





























Other income (expense):















Interest expense











(1,086,889)

(2,173,769)

(2,951,487)

(3,730,612) Loss on disposition of business











-

-

-

- Other non-operating income (expenses)

2,240

3,336,963

(676,749)

2,653,375 Total other income (expense), net

(1,084,649)

1,163,194

(3,628,236)

(1,077,237)





























Income tax benefit (provision)

-

-

-

- Net income (loss) from continuing operations

7,936,310

(9,482,520)

1,870,415

(17,200,792) Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax

(2,892,050)

(51,404)

(2,962,503)

(166,074) Net income (loss)

$ 5,044,260

$ (9,533,924)

$ (1,092,088)

$ (17,366,866)





























Weighted average common shares

outstanding - basic

6,170,227

358,223

5,920,596

245,911 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted













20,865,111

358,223

20,615,480

245,911 Net income (loss) from continuing per common share - basic













$ 1.29

$ (26.47)

$ 0.32

$ (69.95) Net income (loss) from continuing per common share - diluted













$ 0.38

$ (26.47)

$ 0.09

$ (69.95)



The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.

DIGITAL BRANDS GROUP, INC

STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW

















Six Months Ended















June 30,















2023

2022 Cash flows from operating activities:















Net loss









$ (1,092,088)

$ (17,200,792) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:















Depreciation and amortization

1,765,619

1,113,188 Amortization of loan discount and fees

1,611,433

2,818,174 Loss on extinguishment of debt

689,100

- Loss on disposition of business

2,923,940



Stock-based compensation









207,094

258,852 Shares issued for services









499,338

- Change in credit reserve









344,140

(5,053) Change in fair value of contingent consideration









(12,098,475)

7,121,240 Change in fair value of warrant liability









-

(18,223) Change in fair value of derivative liability









-

(880,388) Forgiveness of Payroll Protection Program









-

(1,760,755) Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

















Accounts receivable, net

375,685

(100,662) Due from factor, net

(96,955)

202,787 Inventory

454,011

(128,255) Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(44,213)

(395,781) Accounts payable

92,494

435,110 Accrued expenses and other liabilities

1,346,068

1,461,572 Deferred revenue

(183,782)

(55,034) Accrued interest

217,479

690,624 Net cash used in operating activities









(2,989,112)

(6,443,396) Cash flows from investing activities:







Cash disposed













(18,192)

- Purchase of property, equipment and software













(27,855)

- Deposits













87,378

- Net cash provided by investing activities

41,331

- Cash flows from financing activities:







Proceeds (repayments) from related party advances

(57,427)

(172,036) Advances (repayments) from factor

154,073

(142,436) Issuance of loans and note payable

4,194,799

548,808 Repayments of convertible and promissory notes

(6,604,552)

(3,068,750) Issuance of convertible notes payable













-

2,301,250 Issuance of common stock in public offering













5,000,003

9,347,450 Offering costs













(686,927)

(1,930,486) Net cash provided by financing activities

1,999,969

6,883,800 Net chane in cash and cash equivalents

(947,812)

440,404 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

1,283,282

528,394 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 335,470

$ 968,798





















Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:







Cash paid for income taxes

$ -

$ - Cash paid for interest

$ 686,071

$ 191,152





















Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities:







Conversion of notes into common stock













$ -

$ 1,802,372 Conversion of notes into preferred stock













$ 5,759,177

$ - Right of use asset













$ 467,738

$ 201,681 Warrant and common shares issued with notes













$ -

$ 98,241



The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.

DIGITAL BRANDS GROUP, INC

STATEMENT OF BALANCE SHEETS































June 30,

December 31,











2023

2022 ASSETS







Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 335,470

$ 1,275,616



Accounts receivable, net

196,919

583,368



Due from factor, net

438,142

839,400



Inventory

4,771,271

5,122,564



Prepaid expenses and other current assets

872,142

766,901



Assets per discontinued operations, current

-

241,544







Total current assets

6,613,944

8,829,394 Property, equipment and software, net

98,170

104,512 Goodwill

8,973,501

8,973,501 Intangible assets, net

11,421,311

12,906,238 Deposits

106,547

193,926 Right of use asset

339,085

102,349 Assets per discontinued operations

-

2,628,136







Total assets

$ 27,552,558

$ 33,738,056

















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)







Current liabilities:











Accounts payable

$ 8,143,991

$ 8,016,173



Accrued expenses and other liabilities

5,038,937

3,936,920



Deferred revenue

-

-



Due to related parties

472,790

555,217



Contingent consideration liability

-

12,098,475



Convertible note payable, net

100,000

2,721,800



Accrued interest payable

1,779,274

1,561,795



Note payable - related party

-

-



Loan payable, current

1,190,405

1,829,629



Promissory note payable, net

5,613,839

9,000,000



Right of use liability, current portion

312,226

102,349



Liabilities per discontinued operations, current

-

1,071,433







Total current liabilities

22,651,462

40,893,792 Loan payable

443,635

150,000 Right of use liability

33,501

- Liabilities per discontinued operations

-

147,438







Total liabilities

23,128,598

41,191,230

















Commitments and contingencies

























Stockholders' equity (deficit):









Undesignated preferred stock, $0.0001 par, 10,000,000 shares authorized, 0 shares











issued and outstanding as of both June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022

-

-

Series A preferred stock, $0.0001 par, 1 share authorized, no shares issued and outstanding as of











June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022

-

-

Series B preferred stock, $0.0001 par, 1 share authorized, 1 and no share issued and outstanding as of











June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively









Series A convertible preferred stock, $0.0001 par, 6,800 shares designated, 6,300 shares issued and









outstanding as of both June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022

1

1

Series C convertible preferred stock, $0.0001 par, 5,671 shares designated, 5,671 and 0 shares issued and











outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively

1

-

Common stock, $0.0001 par, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized, 7,927,549 and 4,468,939 shares











issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively

793

447

Additional paid-in capital

109,262,570

96,293,694

Accumulated deficit

(104,839,404)

(103,747,316)







Total stockholders' equity (deficit)

4,423,960

(7,453,174)







Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit)

$ 27,552,558

$ 33,738,056























The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.

About Digital Brands Group

We offer a wide variety of apparel through numerous brands on a both direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. We have created a business model derived from our founding as a digitally native-first vertical brand. Digital native first brands are brands founded as e-commerce driven businesses, where online sales constitute a meaningful percentage of net sales, although they often subsequently also expand into wholesale or direct retail channels., Unlike typical e-commerce brands, as a digitally native vertical brand we control our own distribution, sourcing products directly from our third-party manufacturers and selling directly to the end consumer. We focus on owning the customer's "closet share" by leveraging their data and purchase history to create personalized targeted content and looks for that specific customer cohort. We have strategically expanded into an omnichannel brand offering these styles and content not only on-line but at selected wholesale and retail storefronts. We believe this approach allows us opportunities to successfully drive Lifetime Value ("LTV") while increasing new customer growth.

Digital Brands Group, Inc. Company Contact

Hil Davis, CEO

Email: invest@digitalbrandsgroup.co

Phone: (800) 593-1047

Related Links

https://www.digitalbrandsgroup.co

https://ir.digitalbrandsgroup.co

View original content:

SOURCE Digital Brands Group, Inc.