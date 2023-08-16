Welcome to Memphis Launches Innovative Strategy to Support Hospitality Professionals

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the hardest-hit industry in the U.S. in terms of workforce reduction, hospitality weathered a loss of nearly eight million jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The industry is resilient and recovering, fueled by a pent-up demand for travel, and Memphis-based nonprofit Welcome to Memphis is encouraging the rebound through an innovative plan to assist hospitality professionals.

Welcome to Memphis (PRNewswire)

The strategy to assist in the regrowth of hospitality and tourism jobs centers on an easy-to-access jobs board specifically geared towards the industry. Employers have the ability to list job openings, while job seekers can discover jobs, learn the requirements, and apply, all in one place. The free resource will go live on the Welcome to Memphis website on August 14, 2023.

"We know from our experiences with workers in hotels, attractions, tours, and restaurants, as well as human resources, that hospitality jobs are hard to find and to fill nationwide," said Marcus Cox, Executive Director of Welcome to Memphis. "Our jobs initiative gives both job seekers and employers one central place to access jobs within the hospitality field."

Welcome to Memphis also plans to highlight the rewards of working in the industry to encourage a new generation of job seekers to consider a career in hospitality as a long-term professional opportunity. A podcast will highlight hard working professionals in a wide range of settings, while a new blog will feature interviews with employees, owners, managers, and more, who are pleased with their choice to make a career in the hospitality and tourism industry. Welcome to Memphis will raise awareness of the new jobs board through digital and traditional advertising and marketing, directing readers to the website jobs board.

About Welcome to Memphis

Welcome to Memphis' mission is to support, train, and recognize the Memphis hospitality workforce. Welcome to Memphis is a subsidiary of Memphis Tourism.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Welcome to Memphis