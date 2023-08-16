Claremont Graduate University Introduces Three Exciting Doctorate Programs in Tech, Public Health, and Economics

CLAREMONT, Calif., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Claremont Graduate University (CGU), a renowned institution known for its strong commitment to liberal arts education, is delighted to announce the launch of three new cutting-edge Doctorate programs. These programs, in the fields of technology, public health, and economics, will be available for enrollment starting in the fall of 2023.

As a leading institution dedicated to fostering intellectual curiosity and interdisciplinary education, CGU is constantly evolving to meet the changing needs of society. The introduction of these new programs is a testament to CGU's commitment to equipping students with the knowledge and skills necessary to tackle complex challenges in our uncertain world.

The Doctorate in Technology program will empower students to explore emerging technologies and develop innovative solutions that can transform industries and improve lives. This program will provide a strong foundation in technology management, data analytics, cybersecurity, and entrepreneurship, preparing graduates to become leaders in the rapidly evolving tech sector.

The Doctorate in Public Health program will equip students with the expertise to address pressing public health issues and contribute to the betterment of global well-being. With a focus on evidence-based research, policy development, and community engagement, graduates of this program will be prepared to tackle complex health challenges and make a lasting impact in the field.

The Doctorate in Economics program will provide students with advanced analytical and quantitative skills to understand and influence economic systems. Through rigorous coursework and research, students will gain expertise in economic theory, policy analysis, and data-driven decision-making, preparing them for influential roles in academia, government, and the private sector.

"We are thrilled to introduce these three exciting Doctorate programs at Claremont Graduate University," said (Len Jessup, President of CGU. "These programs underscore our commitment to interdisciplinary education and to preparing our students for the challenges and opportunities of the future. By blending the liberal arts approach with cutting-edge knowledge and skills in technology, public health, and economics, we are shaping the leaders and innovators who will drive positive change in society."

The introduction of these new Doctorate programs further strengthens CGU's position as a premier institution for advanced education and research. Students who choose to pursue these programs will benefit from CGU's renowned faculty, interdisciplinary approach, and vibrant academic community.

