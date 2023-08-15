Confidencial Announces Stewart Walchli As New CEO

MENLO PARK, Calif., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Confidencial, an innovator in data privacy and protection solutions for distributed enterprises, today announced the appointment of Stewart Walchli as the company's new Chief Executive Officer. Razmik Abnous will remain a strategic advisor to the company, having successfully guided Confidencial through its formative stages.

Stewart is an accomplished industry veteran known for his visionary leadership and strategic acumen. With over 30 years of experience in the technology sector, Stewart has demonstrated a remarkable ability to drive innovation and lead teams to deliver exceptional results. Prior to Confidencial, Stewart was the co-founder and chief revenue officer of Introhive, a top 50 North American growth SaaS start up according to Deloitte's Fast 50 annual awards and was named EY Entrepreneur of the Year, Atlantic Region. Prior to Introhive, Stewart was CEO of Chalk Media, whose proprietary software securely delivered multimedia messages to BlackBerry handheld devices and was acquired by RIM (now Blackberry) in 2009. He currently sits on several startup boards and is also the founder and general partner at Airstream Venture Partners.

"I would like to express my gratitude to the board for entrusting me with this leadership role. I am very excited to join Confidencial as CEO and lead this exceptional team in our mission to provide top-tier cyber security and data encryption solutions. In today's digital landscape, the need to safeguard sensitive data and information across the business has never been more critical. I will be focused on further advancing Confidential's position as a trusted partner in helping our customers and the market at large deliver sensitive information in a secure, and easy way." - Stewart Walchli

"The whole Confidencial team is excited to work with Stewart during this rapid growth phase of Confidencial. We are looking forward to benefiting from Stewart's deep experience in leading and growing companies at our stage. Our focus remains on serving our expanding customer base and ensuring we deliver the highest levels of protection for their unstructured data and documents, wherever they are stored or transmitted. We all, and especially me, extend our deepest gratitude and appreciation for Razmik for co-founding Confidencial and leading us to this point, and we are looking forward to continuing to benefit from his advisory role." – Karim Eldefrawy, co-founder and CTO

"The Board of Directors is pleased to introduce Stewart as our new CEO. Stewart was the clear choice, given his impressive track record, strategic vision, leadership, and working knowledge of the company, to enhance Confidencial's growth going forward. Throughout his career, Stewart has consistently demonstrated a deep commitment to driving innovation, fostering collaboration, and achieving exceptional results. We are confident that, under his guidance, Confidencial will continue to thrive and make a positive impact on our business, customers, and employees. The board and Stewart also want to acknowledge the remarkable work of Razmik Abnous who laid a strong foundation for the company's success. Over the last several months, Razmik and Stewart have worked closely together to ensure a smooth transition of responsibilities." - Kiichiro DeLuca, Confidencial Inc Board of Directors.

The importance of data security has been underscored by the recent surge in cyber-attacks and data breaches across industries. Confidencial has consistently demonstrated its commitment to staying ahead of these threats with its innovative self-protecting and self-certifying content protections via its automated and selective encryption-based protections, other distributed cryptographic technologies, and proactive security measures. As businesses continue to navigate the complexities of the digital age, Confidencial remains at the forefront, offering comprehensive solutions that mitigate risks and protect sensitive information.

Confidencial is a Menlo Park, California-based provider of privacy enhancing technologies for securing sensitive information and collaboration for modern distributed enterprises. Its core technology integrates with existing business applications and enables zero-trust sharing of documents on a need-to-know basis inside and outside the enterprise. Confidencial, was originally developed under Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) programs and is a spinout of SRI International. Its founding team is composed of leading business software executives and cybersecurity and cryptography experts.

