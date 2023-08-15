For the 4th Time, Compliancy Group Makes the Inc. 5000

GREENLAWN, N.Y., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. revealed that Compliancy Group ranks on the 2023 Inc. 5000 , its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses.

(PRNewsfoto/Compliancy Group) (PRNewswire)

"We're honored to be featured on the Inc. 5000 list for the fourth consecutive year. Our continued growth allows us to expand our product offerings to help more clients meet their compliance needs. Thank you to our clients for placing their trust in us, and to our employees for their hard work and dedication" - Marc Haskelson, President and CEO, Compliancy Group.

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future.

About Compliancy Group

Solve healthcare compliance challenges quickly and confidently with Compliancy Group's simplified software. Remove the complexities and stress of compliance, increase patient loyalty and the profitability of your business, and reduce risk. Endorsed by top medical associations, clients can be confident in their compliance program. Find out more about Compliancy Group .

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

CONTACT: Monica McCormack, mmccormack@compliancygroup.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Compliancy Group