People-first logistics company a Top Workplaces winner second year running

IL2000 was recognized as a 2023 Top Workplaces winner this month — the second time the strongly client-service-driven company has won the award in as many years.

It's truly a great feeling when company leaders get down in the trenches with you to resolve a problem." – Jernigan, HR

Leaders chalk the win up to intense camaraderie across a diversely skilled team, energetic relationship building with customers, and core values built around (for want of a fancier phrase) true problem-solving grit.

IL2000 is known across the industry for dissecting, analyzing and creatively solving tough logistics challenges. As it turns out, the company's mission of making logistics happen also makes satisfied employees "happen" too.

What does the award mean for the key players?

To Josh DeKoninck, General Manager of IL2000's LTL division, the award sends a clear and resounding signal of IL2000's energetic people-first focus to the job market:

"This award acknowledges everything we continually strive for as a team. Winning the Top Workplaces award two years running offers great insight for new candidates interested in joining us as we continue to grow and expand within the industry."

For IL2000's Accounting and HR Manager, Ericka Jernigan, the win is proof positive that IL2000 has emerged tough and thriving in response to a global climate of supply chain uncertainties:

"When COVID-19 hit, we went from almost all employees in the office to fully remote in under 24 hours. We made it work to our advantage. From our CEO to our operational divisions, we were all willing to get down into the trenches, adapt and overcome. I'm proud of where we are and excited to see what we'll have done this time next year."

IL2000 is busily recruiting! If the logistics world is your Rubik's Cube, take a look at their job opportunities currently on offer: https://www.il2000.com/join-our-team

About IL2000

Founded in 1999, IL2000 is a 3rd party transportation and logistics service provider. IL2000 uses a proprietary transportation management system, customer collaboration, comprehensive logistics engineering, and a robust carrier procurement and partnership process to create seamless and optimized supply chain performance.

IL2000 operates the following business segments: freight management; truckload brokerage; international freight forwarding; and freight bill audit & pay. Modes supported include LTL, FTL, parcel, and international LCL, FCL and airfreight.

