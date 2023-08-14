International Rock Star YOSHIKI Makes Directorial Debut with Music Documentary Film YOSHIKI: Under The Sky

All-Star Global Performers Include: The Chainsmokers, St. Vincent, Sarah Brightman, Scorpions, Jane Zhang, Lindsey Stirling, Nicole Scherzinger, and More

Theatrical Premiere Screenings Announced in September for New York, Los Angeles, London, and Tokyo

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The music documentary film YOSHIKI: UNDER THE SKY will have its international premiere on September 7 at the AMC Empire 25 in New York City's Times Square, featuring the world-renowned musician and composer YOSHIKI leading a global concert featuring today's top musical artists.

Rock star and composer YOSHIKI makes his directorial debut with the music documentary film YOSHIKI: Under The Sky, featuring live performances by The Chainsmokers, St. Vincent, Sarah Brightman, Scorpions, HYDE, SUGIZO, SixTONES, Jane Zhang, Lindsey Stirling, Nicole Scherzinger, and more. (PRNewswire)

Watch the film trailer here.

Directed by YOSHIKI – composer, drummer, pianist, and leader of rock bands X Japan and The Last Rockstars – the project is the artist's first feature film as director and was conceived during the recent period when musicians could not connect with their fans.

YOSHIKI has gathered an extraordinary collection of artists for a deeply emotional journey, including a heartbreaking interaction with the husband of a terminally ill fan and a celebration of voices joined from across international borders. The film features powerful live performances by The Chainsmokers (USA), St. Vincent (USA), Sarah Brightman (England), Scorpions (Germany), HYDE (Japan), SUGIZO (Japan), SixTONES (Japan), Jane Zhang (China), Lindsey Stirling (USA), Nicole Scherzinger (USA), and more.

Interspersed throughout the film are interviews with YOSHIKI about his passion for music and the pain of having lost loved ones. The film celebrates the healing power of music and YOSHIKI's resolve to never give up.

YOSHIKI will appear at the New York event for a live audience Q&A. YOSHIKI will also appear in person at the London (September 11) and Los Angeles (September 14) premieres.

The film's debut comes just one month before YOSHIKI will perform his Yoshiki Classical 10th Anniversary World Tour with Orchestra 2023 "REQUIEM", headlining shows at Tokyo Garden Theater (Tokyo), Royal Albert Hall (London), Dolby Theater (L.A.), and Carnegie Hall (New York). This tour will be the first time a Japanese artist has headlined all these historic venues.

Abramorama is handling the global distribution and Event Cinema screenings.

YOSHIKI said, "When I first began working on this project, I didn't know when we would all be able to gather in the same place and share the joy of music. Coming together with these great artists from around the world, we were able to create a theatrical experience that I'm very proud of. I'm so grateful for everyone who joined us on this journey."

The critically-acclaimed documentary film about the YOSHIKI's band X Japan – We Are X – was released in 2016 in 30 countries, winning awards at the SXSW and Sundance Film Festivals.

YOSHIKI: UNDER THE SKY – International Premieres

September 7 – New York – AMC Empire 25 Times Square (tickets)

September 8 – Tokyo – Toho Cinemas (tickets)

September 11 – London – Odeon Covent Garden (tickets)

September 14 – Los Angeles - TLC Chinese 6 Hollywood (tickets)

YOSHIKI: UNDER THE SKY (USA, 91min., English and Japanese) An A List Media Entertainment Production. Produced by Sid Ganis, Mark Ritchie, Doug Kluthe, Aaron Latham-James. Directed by YOSHIKI. An Abramorama Global Theatrical Release.

Information: https://yoshikiundertheskyfilm.com/

Directed by YOSHIKI – composer, drummer, pianist, and leader of rock bands X Japan and The Last Rockstars – YOSHIKI: Under The Sky is the artist's first feature film as director and was conceived during the recent period when musicians could not connect with their fans. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE YOSHIKI