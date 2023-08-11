This Week in Policy & Public Interest News: 11 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy policy and public interest press releases from PR Newswire, including Kroger and Kellogg's initiative to fight food insecurity.
- New Project Will Recover the Names of Up to 10 Million People Enslaved in America Before Emancipation and Locate their Living Descendants
ABC News will serve as the exclusive media partner of 10 Million Names. The year-long, network-wide initiative will feature the findings, research, and work of a collaborative network of genealogists, cultural organizations, and community-based family historians through impactful and informative storytelling and reporting across ABC News programs and platforms.
- Kroger and Kellogg Company Join Forces to Fight Food Insecurity
"With the generosity of brands like Kellogg Company, Kroger is able to partner with Feeding America and local food banks to support hunger-relief programs that are making a difference in the neighborhoods Kroger calls home," said Jenifer Moore, Corporate Affairs Manager of the Cincinnati-Dayton Division, Kroger.
- Joint Coalition on Housing and Homelessness Solutions Issues Letter to California's Governor and Legislative Leaders Re: 2024 Ballot Measures
The coalition is urging the state's Governor, Speaker of the Assembly and President pro tempore of the Senate to work together to bring three proposals on California voters during the 2024 election, including a bond to fund critical affordable housing needs, Governor Newsom's proposed Mental Health Services Act (MHSA) reform, and an initiative to lower the voter threshold required for local housing bonds.
- L'Oréal Paris Inducts Ten Extraordinary Changemakers into Its Signature Philanthropic Initiative, Women of Worth
"It is with great pride that we welcome 10 more incredible changemakers into the L'Oréal Paris Women of Worth family, now 180 women strong," said L'Oréal Paris USA President, Ali Goldstein. "By championing female non-profit leaders and their selfless work, we hope to inspire people to tap into their own sense of worth to create positive change."
- New Study Reveals Current Knowledge & Attitudes Toward Extreme Risk Protection Orders and Provides States with a Playbook to Inform the Public
Though the laws differ by state, ERPOs are temporary civil orders designed to prevent tragedies and protect those who are at a high and imminent risk of using a firearm to harm other people or themselves, without resulting in a criminal record.
- World's Most Successful Athletic Fundraiser Pan-Mass Challenge Brings Together Thousands of Cyclists to Raise $70 Million for Cancer Research
In 2023, the PMC has a record-breaking goal of raising $70 million for cancer research and patient care at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute (Dana-Farber) in Boston, Massachusetts, which, if achieved, will bring the organization's contributions in the fight against cancer to $970 million since 1980.
- Record Number of Guns Being Confiscated at Airports: U.S. LawShield® Offers Tips on How to Travel Safely with Firearms and Ammunition
"Our mission is to educate the growing number of people who carry firearms on how to travel legally and safely with firearms and ammunition, and thus also prevent the repercussions, including expensive court costs and fines, confiscations of firearms, and other issues," said Kirk Evans, president of U.S. LawShield.
- Department of Justice Signals Increased Focus on Web Accessibility with Proposed Rule Under Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act
The rule will help ensure people with disabilities have equal access to web content and mobile apps by accelerating efforts to close the digital accessibility gap and heightening the need for government agencies to resolve existing barriers through the implementation of mature accessibility technology and strategy.
- Meals on Wheels America and Celebrity Partners Issue Second Annual Social Media Challenge to #RespectYourElders
For too long, America has allowed seniors to fall into the shadows, which can have dire health consequences, but we all have the power to help. That's why a team of celebrity supporters are sharing heartwarming videos that raise up the stories, smiles and charming personalities of meaningful elders in their lives, and calling on everyone to do the same.
- Thinx Donates 100,000 Pairs of Reusable Period Underwear to Alliance for Period Supplies
The product donation – part of Thinx's mission to increase access to period products – is intended to help ensure essential and reusable period products are available for everyone, especially as back-to-school season can be concerning for those experiencing period poverty.
- The Paley Center for Media Announces Lineup of Upcoming Events at The Paley Museum
First up this month is a family fun day with Disney Channel's End of Summer Celebration on Saturday, August 26, and Disney Channel screenings starting Wednesday, August 9, in Paley's theaters. Football takes center stage Thursday, September 28, at 6:30 pm with an exclusive PaleyLive presentation of Prime-Time Champions: An Evening with NBC Sunday Night Football moderated by NBC News' TODAY Co-anchor Savannah Guthrie.
