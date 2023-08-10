KINDRA SHINES LIGHT ON MENOPAUSE MISDIAGNOSIS CRISIS

With Menopause Often Misdiagnosed, Kindra Teams Up To Offer Community Access To Proven Care Experts



Appoints Medical Advisory Board Led By Dr. Suzanne Gilberg-Lenz, MD

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With nearly 1 in 3 women of menopausal age (age 45-54) having received a menopause misdiagnosis, sex-positive and vaginal health brand Kindra has recognized the urgent need for broader medical access in menopause care. Today, Kindra announces the appointments of their expert medical advisory board, led by Dr. Suzanne Gilberg-Lenz, MD, FACOG , and Dr. Seema Shah, MD, MPH, FACOG , as well as collaborative educational work with Dr. Juliana Hauser , PhD, LMFT. Kindra is also announcing partnerships with leading menopause healthcare providers Gennev and Origin with the goal of closing the care gap.

According to a recent Harris poll, the statistics on menopause care are staggering:

29% of women 45-54 have been diagnosed with a healthcare condition by a healthcare provider before finding out it was menopause causing their symptoms

32% of women are worried that their healthcare provider is not knowledgeable about menopause

36% of women are concerned about being dismissed or mislead about menopause by their health care provider

88% of women 35 and up reported experiencing symptoms of menopause

60% of women who saw a doctor for menopause report not finding their doctor's advice helpful*

*Source: Kindra Community Poll (July 2023)

"Misdiagnosis is far too common, and while the conversation on menopause is getting louder everyday, the care of our vaginas is still woefully underfunded," said Catherine Balsam-Schwaber, CEO Founder of KINDRA. "Our goal is to up the ante on the level of care we are getting and arm our community with the access and information they need to advocate for their health, sexuality, and comfort."

KINDRA's Medical Advisors have been working hand in hand with the team on R&D, education, and guidance since their launch in 2020, and are thrilled to continue maintaining Kindra's ethos of scientifically validated product solutions and evidence-based education. Dr. Suzanne Gilberg-Lenz, MD is a board-certified Obstetrician-Gynecologist, long affiliated with Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, and notably is the creator and author of The Menopause Bootcamp . Dr. Seema Shah, MD is a board-certified Obstetrician and Gynecological Surgeon, leading hospital system menopause expert, and public health champion. Sex and relationship expert, and doubly-certified licensed therapist, Dr. Juliana Hauser , collaborates with Kindra on supportive, inclusive, and educational content based on the needs of the community, providing expertise on sex and sexuality from a holistic perspective.

"In menopause, the one thing we know for certain is that each of us has our own journey," stated Dr. Suzanne Gilberg Lenz, Kindra Senior Medical Advisor. "Most women are going to rely on a combination of solutions that work for their body, and I joined Kindra to help women find the right mix of simple solutions that are going to work for them."

KINDRA is also announcing partnerships for their community with several trusted healthcare providers including: Gennev and Origin , which will provide access to menopausal medical care and trusted doctors and therapists who understand and work to find solutions for their menopause-related symptoms.

Gennev is the largest and only national virtual menopause care provider that includes medical care, nutrition and lifestyle support, and mental health and behavioral healthcare. Personalized treatment for menopause relief is available for patients in all 50 states and DC through Gennev's network of OB-GYNs and Registered Dietitians. Integrated treatment plans may include prescription medication, nutrition, fitness, sleep, mindfulness, and behavioral health therapies, and 89 percent of patients report symptom relief after their first visit. Gennev's services are in-network for most of Aetna's commercial health plans nationwide, increasing access to menopause care for millions of American women. is the largest and only national virtual menopause care provider that includes medical care, nutrition and lifestyle support, and mental health and behavioral healthcare. Personalized treatment for menopause relief is available for patients in all 50 states and DC through Gennev's network of OB-GYNs and Registered Dietitians. Integrated treatment plans may include prescription medication, nutrition, fitness, sleep, mindfulness, and behavioral health therapies, and 89 percent of patients report symptom relief after their first visit. Gennev's services are in-network for most of Aetna's commercial health plans nationwide, increasing access to menopause care for millions of American women.

Origin is the leading provider of women's health and pelvic floor physical therapy, with virtual care nationwide and 12 in-person clinics in California , Georgia and Texas . Nearly 20% of their patients report perimenopause and menopause-related symptoms , most commonly incontinence, painful sex, or prolapse. is the leading provider of women's health and pelvic floor physical therapy, with virtual care nationwide and 12 in-person clinics inand. Nearly 20% of their patients report, most commonly incontinence, painful sex, or prolapse.

For more information on KINDRA, please visit: ourkindra.com

About KINDRA

Kindra is the leading direct to consumer sex-positive vaginal health company for women over 40 in the US, building the much needed category of solutions, education, and community for women navigating midlife health and wellness. Kindra helps women prepare for, manage, and embrace their natural hormonal shifts, while harnessing the insight and expertise of interdisciplinary women's health experts and board certified OB/GYNs. Through hormone-free, physician-backed, patent-pending solutions that target some of the most disruptive symptoms, Kindra's community of women are finding relief and feeling empowered.

