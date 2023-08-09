Natura Resources Taps Zachry Nuclear Engineering for Detailed Design on Molten Salt Reactor Project

ABILENE, Texas, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Taking the latest step in a news-making effort to commission and complete a revolutionary nuclear reactor, Natura Resources awarded its Detailed Design Engineering (DDE) contract to Zachry Nuclear Engineering (ZNE), a recognized leader in its field. ZNE will complete the engineering and design of Natura's 1MWth Molten Salt Reactor (MSR) system. The agreement also provides terms under which Zachry may execute the EPC phase of the project.

(PRNewswire)

Advanced nuclear reactors like the Molten Salt Reactor are being called "the future of nuclear energy."

This system isn't just another paper reactor design—the process to deploy this design as a research reactor is already underway at Abilene Christian University (ACU). In August 2022, ACU submitted an application to the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) seeking approval to construct this MSR system. And ACU recently completed construction of its Science and Engineering Research Center (SERC), a 28,000-square-foot state-of-the-art facility that will house, among other things, ACU's research reactor.

Today, advanced reactors like the MSR are being called "the future of nuclear energy." Natura Resources' MSR design is on track to be one of the first advanced reactors licensed by the NRC and deployed for operation in the United States. This initial system will serve as a catalyst for Natura's development of larger MSRs for commercial applications. Natura intends to deploy MSRs that are factory-built modular construction and fully walk-away safe. These reactors will produce firm, carbon-free energy with significantly less waste than conventional reactors due to the utilization of liquid fuel. Ultimately Natura Resources line of MSRs will create safe, clean, on-demand energy that can produce carbon-free electricity, provide both electrical and thermal energy to support a range of applications that require high-temperature steam or process heat, such as water desalination and chemical/material production, and produce life-saving medical isotopes, all at a competitive price.

Douglass Robison, Founder and President, Natura Resources, said:

"Natura Resources is excited to partner with Zachry Nuclear for the detailed design engineering of our first Molten Salt Reactor (MSR) system. In just over three years Natura Resources and our four university partners have quickly become one of the leading advanced reactor projects in the country. Collaborating with Zachry, a company that will soon celebrate 100 years of engineering excellence, creates a one-of-a-kind working relationship that will further enhance this industry-leading project. We believe Zachry's track record of excellence in both engineering and construction makes them a great addition to our team and they will help move our MSR project across the finish line as we seek to be one of the first advanced reactor systems to be licensed and built in the U.S."

John Zachry, Chairman and CEO, Zachry Group, said:

"We are excited to embark on this journey with Natura and support the advancement of the nuclear industry, an industry where we have a rich history. This significant opportunity allows us to play a crucial role in accelerating decarbonization efforts. It will allow us to leverage our nuclear engineering expertise and apply our construction-driven mindset to an exciting new technology that can lead us to a more sustainable future."

About Natura Resources

Natura Resources is an advanced reactor developer located in Abilene, Texas, committed to answering the world's increased demand for reliable energy, medical isotopes, and clean water by developing commercially deployable molten salt reactors. To support this vision, Natura brought together Abilene Christian University, Texas A&M University, The University of Texas at Austin, and Georgia Institute of Technology to form the Natura Resources Research Alliance. This revolutionary partnership between an advanced nuclear developer and a team of universities has helped put Natura Resources at the forefront of MSR deployment. Visit www.naturaresources.org for more information.

About Zachry Group

Zachry Group is North America's pacesetter in turnkey engineering, construction, maintenance, turnaround and fabrication services to the energy, chemicals, power, manufacturing and industrial sectors. We work with customers to plan, build, and renew their most critical facilities, so they can achieve their immediate and long-term goals, all at the highest safety standards. Since 1924, we have been a purpose-driven organization, united by a shared set of values and the desire to deliver the very best outcome for our customers. Visit www.zachrygroup.com for more information.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Natura Resources