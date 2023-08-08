Shipley Do-Nuts Rolls Out Opus' Training Platform to All Franchisees to Fuel Growth

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Opus has partnered with Shipley Do-Nuts, a 340+ unit do-nut chain, to provide the company with its best-in-class training solution. Opus is a training platform designed to reach every frontline employee, so restaurants can increase workforce productivity quickly and seamlessly.

Shipley Do-Nuts, a Houston, Texas-based chain that has been serving freshly-made do-nuts, kolaches, and coffee for 87 years, will offer shop employee training through Opus to all corporate and franchise locations as an investment in the company's growth strategy. With Opus as its training platform of choice, Shipley Do-Nuts will help ensure consistent, high-quality guest experiences across all its new and existing locations.

"As our brand grows and evolves with new locations, technologies and product offerings, Opus helps us support our franchisees so they can seamlessly and confidently implement updated procedures in their shops," said Shipley Do-Nuts Chief Marketing Officer Donna Josephson. "With the ability to provide highly effective, customized training for the field, Opus helps us unify and grow the Shipley brand."

Opus , provides an accessible experience that results in over 80% training completion – 60% higher than industry benchmarks. Employees access trainings via mobile and is auto-translated into 100+ languages which is critical to over half Shipley's workforce who don't speak English or prefer to learn another languages.

With the blended-learning approach of combined short online trainings and on-the-job instruction, Opus helps Shipley Do-Nuts to unify the brand. Shipley Do-Nuts is committed to "do-happy" in every interaction at the shop level, which is why uniformly training employees is a critical priority. With Opus, Shipley Do-Nuts can efficiently connect directly with the front lines and share with them how to promote their mission. And Opus' dedicated mobile app for managers gives them the tools to act as coaches while saving them invaluable time.

"Opus' AI-powered technology also allows the corporate training team to iterate and launch trainings around limited-time offers or events like National Do-Nut Day, as well as react to the business needs in real-time," said Shipley Do-Nuts Director of Training and Development Christina Briggs.

Due to their successful pilot, Shipley Do-Nuts accelerated their roll out to all franchisees within just six months of signing their contract— something they credit in part to the level of support they received from Opus.

"Opus is a strategic partner who supports Shipley Do-Nuts through the entire process, from turning on the platform through the implementation of the platform systemwide," says Briggs.

With a proven track record of success, Opus is the ideal partner for businesses looking to modernize their training programs and improve their operations. Opus is committed to helping Shipley Do-Nuts achieve its goals and collaborating with the company as it continues to lead the industry as the leading coffee and do-nuts franchise.

"We are thrilled to welcome Shipley Do-Nuts as a new customer. We look forward to helping their team continue to delight their customers with their delicious do-nuts and memorable customer service," said Rachael Nemeth, CEO of Opus Training.

About Opus

Opus is the restaurant training platform purpose-built for the frontline. Train 100% of your team in 101 languages on-the-job to get them up the productivity curve quickly. With full visibility across all training courses, enterprise businesses get the frontline business intelligence they need to drive their company forward. We work with hundreds of growing, multi-unit brands including Jose Andres Group, Just Salad, Ford's Garage, and now Shipley Do-Nuts.

About Shipley Do-Nuts

Founded in 1936, Houston-based Shipley Do-Nuts is a leading do-nut restaurant franchisor and manufacturer of specialty food products. Shipley franchises over 340 restaurants to a diverse group of operators across 12 states and has served its do-nuts, kolaches and beverages to generations of guests. Shipley is ranked No. 131 on Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500® 2023 list, the highest in its category. For information on franchising, visit ownashipleydonuts.com.

