D1 Training Reports Impressive Mid-Year Growth, Triples Franchise Footprint in Less than 5 Years

Leading Fitness Franchise Rides Wave of Aggressive Development Alongside 7% Same-Store-Sales Growth from 2022

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- D1 Training , a leading fitness concept utilizing the five core tenets of athletic-based training to help people of all ages, from youth athletes to fitness-minded adults, announces impressive mid-year growth with more than 30 signed franchise agreements and 10 openings year-to-date.

D1 Training triples its franchise footprint in less than five years as development continues to surge.

These aggressive development figures have contributed to D1 Training tripling its franchise footprint in less than five years, as it eyes its milestone 100th opening slated for late Q3. Building on this momentum, the brand has set forth an aggressive development goal to award over 100 territories in 2023, bringing D1's total number of units in development to over 250.

Keys to success have been enhancements to franchisee support starting with presales, increased use of robust modules, improvements to operator training, streamlined communication, and the impact of the D1 Franchise Advisory Council.

Notably, multi-unit growth has played a significant role in D1's aggressive expansion. Earlier this year, the brand announced its largest deal to date with a 12-unit agreement spanning four states. Closely flowing, D1 announced yet another multi-unit agreement set to bring four locations to the greater Sacramento area. With vast whitespace across the country, eager and passionate franchisees are flocking to the franchise opportunity and growth potential.

"Since the inception of D1 Training, our unwavering commitment to providing top-notch athletic-based training for individuals of all ages has driven our success," said Will Bartholomew, Founder & CEO of D1 Training. "Our vision for empowering youth athletes and fitness enthusiasts resonates deeply with franchisees, leading to our impressive growth. With abundant whitespace opportunities across the nation, we are witnessing a surge of passionate and eager franchisees embracing our brand and its boundless growth potential. Together, we are shaping the future of fitness and creating a legacy that positively impacts lives."

Alongside this impressive expansion is strong performance, as D1 reported 7% same-store-sales growth for 2022 with numbers for 2023 trending in a similar fashion. According to D1 Training's Franchise Disclosure Document, the average gross revenue for D1 franchised businesses in 2022 was $870,884*.

Fueling D1's performance is a strategic investment from Princeton Equity Group that will continue to propel D1 as a national brand synonymous with high-caliber athletic performance and fitness.

The industry remains strong as ever, with an untapped growth potential in scholastic training . The competitive landscape of youth sports is ever-changing and having access to a place like D1 - where young athletes can hone their skills – is becoming increasingly important. D1's partnership with Dashr , the industry's fastest growing and most reputable designer and supplier of combine testing equipment, is raising the bar when it comes to sports technology integration within the industry. This paired with D1's adult and personal training programs are providing an unmatched opportunity.

"This is an exciting chapter in our brand's evolution as franchise development and unit level volume continue to soar," said recently appointed Vice President of Marketing, Matt Toy. "As we look to the future, energies will center on providing unparalleled support to our franchisees who are the driving force behind our brand's success."

The success of the brand has not gone unnoticed as the industry has recognized D1 with several award wins including being endorsed by the National Academy of Sports Medicine, ranking in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500, and making an appearance on the prestigious Inc. 5000.

About D1 Training

Founded in 2001 by former NFL player Will Bartholomew, and based in Nashville, D1 Training began franchising in 2017. The brand has grown to over 85 locations currently open, with over 200 additional locations in various stages of development. The brand was recently ranked in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 along with making an appearance on The Inc. 5000 which ranks the fastest growing private companies in the nation. D1 Training is actively seeking qualified, community-minded franchisees with a passion for the fitness industry to continue its growth through single and multi-unit franchise deals. For more information on D1 Training and franchise opportunities, please visit https://www.d1franchise.com/.

* This information appears in Item 19 of our current FDD – please refer to our FDD for complete information on financial performance. Results may differ. There is no assurance that any franchisee will perform as well.

