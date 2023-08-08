Corbus Pharmaceuticals Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

CRB-701 Phase 1 trial in China is ahead of schedule with dose escalation completion expected Q4 2023 and U.S. clinical trial start planned for Q1 2024

Preliminary clinical PK data indicates CRB-701 has a longer half-life and reduced levels of circulating free MMAE relative to published data for PADCEV®

CRB-601 IND submission is on track for Q4 2023

NORWOOD, Mass., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBP) ("Corbus" or the "Company"), a precision oncology company, today provided a corporate update and reported financial results for the second quarter of 2023.

"During the second quarter, substantial progress was made advancing CRB-701, our next generation Nectin-4 antibody drug conjugate (ADC), in-licensed earlier this year from CSPC Pharmaceutical Group (CSPC)" said Yuval Cohen, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Corbus. "Following a recent visit to CSPC in China, we're pleased to share that the Phase 1 dose escalation in patients with Nectin-4 enriched solid tumors is proceeding well and is currently ahead of the planned schedule. We now anticipate that the dose escalation portion of this trial in China will be completed in Q4 2023. Accordingly, we are accelerating our own development plans for CRB-701, and now anticipate initiating our U.S. clinical trial in Q1 2024 under the currently active US IND. Preliminary clinical data generated to date demonstrates a differentiated pharmacokinetic profile relative to other Nectin-4 targeting agents."

"Development of our anti-aVb8 mAb CRB-601, is also ongoing and we were pleased to present the latest pre-clinical data for this asset at the AACR 2023 annual meeting in April," continued Dr. Cohen. "The data that was presented builds upon the robust target engagement previously presented alone and in combination with anti-PD-1. We believe this data reinforces the potential of this new approach in blocking activation of TGFβ locally in the TME. We plan to submit our Investigational New Drug (IND) application for CRB-601 in Q4 2023 and anticipate initiating our Phase 1 clinical trial in the first half of 2024. We note that key competitive programs from Pfizer and AbbVie have progressed to Phase 2 clinical trials, and we see this as supportive evidence that this class of drugs warrant further clinical exploration. It will be a busy 12 months for us, as we continue our evolution into a precision oncology company, and advance both of our programs into the clinic in the US."

Key Corporate and Program Updates:

CRB-701 next generation Nectin-4 ADC:

CRB-601 blocking the activation of TGFβ

Financial Results for Quarter Ended June 30, 2023:

The Company reported a net loss of approximately $8.8 million, or a net loss per diluted share of $2.05, for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared to a net loss of approximately $13.2 million, or a net loss per diluted share of $3.18, for the same period in 2022.

Operating expenses decreased by $4.1 million to approximately $8.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared to $12.3 million in the comparable period in the prior year. The decrease was primarily attributable to a litigation settlement payment of $5.0 million in 2022 and reduction in general and administrative expenses in the current period offset by increases in product development expenses for CRB-701 and CRB-601.

As of June 30, 2023, the company has $36.6 million of cash, cash equivalents and investments on hand which is expected to fund operations through the second quarter of 2024, based on the current planned expenditures.

About Corbus

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (the "Company" or "Corbus") is a precision oncology company committed to helping people defeat serious illness by bringing innovative scientific approaches to well understood biological pathways. Corbus' internal development pipeline includes CRB-701, a next generation antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload and CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody which blocks the activation of TGFβ expressed on cancer cells. Corbus is headquartered in Norwood, Massachusetts. For more information on Corbus, visit corbuspharma.com. Connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, as amended, including those relating to the Company's restructuring, trial results, product development, clinical and regulatory timelines, market opportunity, competitive position, possible or assumed future results of operations, business strategies, potential growth opportunities and other statement that are predictive in nature. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the industry and markets in which we operate and management's current beliefs and assumptions.

These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These statements relate to future events or our financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors on our operations, clinical development plans and timelines, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include those set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)





June 30, 2023



December 31, 2022















ASSETS











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 8,349,346



$ 17,002,715

Investments



28,216,560





42,194,296

Restricted cash



192,475





192,475

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



1,515,616





791,616

Total current assets



38,273,997





60,181,102

Restricted cash



477,425





477,425

Property and equipment, net



1,273,602





1,613,815

Operating lease right of use assets



3,486,416





3,884,252

Other assets



211,943





155,346

Total assets

$ 43,723,383



$ 66,311,940

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY











Current liabilities:











Notes payable

$ 51,157



$ 353,323

Accounts payable



1,505,734





2,173,963

Accrued expenses



6,418,803





5,999,252

Derivative liability



36,868





36,868

Operating lease liabilities, current



1,357,240





1,280,863

Current portion of long-term debt



7,016,096





2,795,669

Total current liabilities



16,385,898





12,639,938

Long-term debt, net of debt discount



11,319,365





15,984,426

License agreement payable, noncurrent



2,500,000





—

Other long-term liabilities



22,205





22,205

Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent



3,975,329





4,675,354

Total liabilities



34,202,797





33,321,923

Stockholders' equity











Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022



—





—

Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 300,000,000 shares authorized,

4,422,741 and 4,171,297 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively



442





417

Additional paid-in capital



428,153,252





425,196,359

Accumulated deficit



(418,609,320)





(392,080,667)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(23,788)





(126,092)

Total stockholders' equity



9,520,586





32,990,017

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 43,723,383



$ 66,311,940



Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited)





For the Three Months

Ended June 30,



For the Six Months

Ended June 30,





2023



2022



2023



2022

Operating expenses:























Research and development

$ 4,248,705



$ 2,499,642



$ 17,637,048



$ 5,785,878

General and administrative



3,940,286





4,840,368





7,848,968





10,071,291

Litigation Settlement



—





5,000,000





—





5,000,000

Total operating expenses



8,188,991





12,340,010





25,486,016





20,857,169

Operating loss



(8,188,991)





(12,340,010)





(25,486,016)





(20,857,169)

Other expense, net:























Other income (expense), net



182,657





(208,683)





412,164





(402,034)

Interest expense, net



(775,586)





(490,339)





(1,453,608)





(949,248)

Foreign currency exchange loss, net



(1,921)





(209,856)





(1,193)





(477,679)

Other expense, net



(594,850)





(908,878)





(1,042,637)





(1,828,961)

Net loss

$ (8,783,841)



$ (13,248,888)



$ (26,528,653)



$ (22,686,130)

Net loss per share, basic and diluted

$ (2.05)



$ (3.18)



$ (6.27)



$ (5.44)

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic and diluted



4,277,701





4,170,464





4,229,894





4,170,255



























Comprehensive loss:























Net loss

$ (8,783,841)



$ (13,248,888)



$ (26,528,653)



$ (22,686,130)

Other comprehensive income (loss):























Change in unrealized gain (loss) on marketable debt securities



44,681





50,373





102,304





(56,875)

Total other comprehensive income (loss)



44,681





50,373





102,304





(56,875)

Total comprehensive loss

$ (8,739,160)



$ (13,198,515)



$ (26,426,349)



$ (22,743,005)



