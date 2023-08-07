Randstad USA recognized on Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023

ATLANTA, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Randstad announced today that they have been recognized on Everest Group's US Contingent Talent and Strategic Solutions PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023 . The PEAK Matrix® Assessment is conducted each year to provide an objective, data-driven assessment of service and technology based on their overall capability and market impact across different global services. Featured workforce providers are categorized into the following four tiers: Leaders, Major Contenders, Aspirants and Star Performers.

Randstad US (PRNewsfoto/Randstad US) (PRNewswire)

Randstad has been named a Leader in the "US Business and Professionals Contingent Talent and Strategic Solutions," and "US Industrial Continent Talent and Strategic Solutions" categories as well as a Major Contender in "US Engineering Contingent Talent and Strategic Solutions."

"This designation from Everest Group solidifies Randstad's place as an industry leader across the Business Professional, Engineering and Industrial sectors," said Traci Fiatte, CEO, Randstad North America."Specialization is a major point of emphasis at Randstad and this recognition reiterates that our people possess deep, specialized knowledge of the talent, clients and sectors in which they operate."

The PEAK Matrix® Assessment measures two categories – impact created in the market and visibility & capability. Market impact is captured through three subdimensions: market adoption, portfolio mix and value delivered. Visibility & Capability are captured through the following categories: vision and strategy, scope of services offered, innovation and investments, and delivery footprint. As a result of Randstad's high score for both impact and vision & capability over the past year, they were awarded their impressive standings.

For more about The PEAK Matrix® Assessment, visit the Everest Group's website .

About Randstad

Randstad North America, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Randstad N.V., the world's largest talent company and a partner of choice to clients. We are committed to providing equitable opportunities to people from all backgrounds and helping them remain relevant in the rapidly changing world of work. We have a deep understanding of the labor market and help our clients to create the high-quality, diverse and agile workforces they need to succeed.

Randstad was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Diemen, the Netherlands. In 2022, in our 39 markets, we helped more than 2 million people find a job that feels good and advised over 230,000 clients on their talent needs. We generated revenue of €27.6 billion. Randstad N.V. is listed on the Euronext Amsterdam. For more information, see www.randstad.com.

Randstad's North American operations comprise 7,100 associates and a deployed workforce of 91,100 in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to staffing and recruitment, Randstad offers outsourcing, consulting and workforce management solutions for generalist and specialist disciplines, including technology, engineering, accounting and finance, clinical and non-clinical healthcare, human resources, legal, life sciences, manufacturing and logistics, office and administration and sales and marketing. Global concepts available to North American client companies include RPO, MSP, integrated talent solutions, payrolling and independent contractor management and career transition services. Learn more at www.randstadusa.com or www.randstad.ca.

