Nexcess Launches Cloudflare-Powered CDN to Accelerate Load Times & Site Performance for Managed Hosting Customers

ATLANTA, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexcess, the premium hosting provider optimized for WordPress, WooCommerce, and Magento, today announced the launch of an integrated CDN powered by Cloudflare and available free of charge for all Nexcess fully managed hosting customers.

Fully managed hosting customers can also choose to add on Nexcess Performance Shield, a bundled feature set for customers seeking even stronger website performance and security.

With its vast network of servers to quickly and efficiently deliver content to users worldwide, partnering with Cloudflare was the clear choice for Nexcess. Beyond Cloudflare's proven track record of providing reliable and secure services, they also offer a variety of enterprise features that help protect websites from attacks, including DDoS, SQL injection, and cross-site scripting.

Nexcess Performance Shield customers will also benefit from reduced bandwidth costs through advanced content compression and improved page load time with Cloudflare's Argo Smart Routing, which delivers content through optimized internet routes. Users can also expect improved website security thanks to Cloudflare's Web Application Firewall (WAF) and Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) protections, built into the Cloudflare network and always on 24/7/365.

"We're thrilled to partner with high-quality solutions like Cloudflare to enable better performance and profitability for our customers. Our mission is to make website management easier for SMBs and enterprises alike, and part of that is taking performance concerns off the table," says Ryan MacDonald, VP of Engineering at Liquid Web. "It's a great example of how we're using our expertise to drive continuous innovation so that Nexcess remains the best place to build, launch, and grow online sites and stores online — something we've helped customers achieve for more than 23 years."

Nexcess Performance Shield starts at $5 per month per site and can be purchased directly from the Nexcess customer portal.

