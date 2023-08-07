Curbio Embarks on 'Make Real Estate Move' Summer Tour

POTOMAC, Md., Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Curbio, Inc., the leading pre-listing contractor for real estate agents, today announces that it will be launching its 'Make Real Estate Move' summer roadshow tour. The tour, beginning August 14, 2023, will be a series of in-person agent and broker seminars titled 'The Agent's Guide to Pre-Sale Home Improvement'.

These in-person seminars will provide an opportunity for hands-on learning about how agents can stand out from the competition and win every listing. The actionable sessions will include detailed information about the benefits of pre-sale home improvements, and how to pitch and apply pre-sale home updates with Curbio, the leading pay-at-closing contractor in the nation.

"The current real estate market is tight, and competition to win listings is fierce. Now more than ever, pre-listing home improvements are an essential service that agents need to offer in order to win listings and sell them for more. We're excited to be traveling to cities around the country this summer to meet agents and arm them with the tools and information they need to be successful in the current market," said Olivia Mariani, Chief Marketing Officer at Curbio.

Curbio's summer tour schedule kicks off on August 14 in Tampa, FL, and will stop in cities across California, Florida, Maryland, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and more. For a full list of upcoming events, visit http://curbio.com/roadshow.

Events are open to all licensed real estate agents and include a two-hour training seminar with a complimentary meal. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet local Curbio Project Managers and receive marketing resources, an exclusive promo code for their first project with Curbio, and a discounted registration for Curbio's upcoming user conference, REfresh2023. Sessions are free of charge, with an RSVP required for attendance.

Agents who are interested in attending the Make Real Estate Move summer tour can get more information and RSVP at http://curbio.com/roadshow.

About Curbio

Curbio is the leading pay-at-closing contractor working with real estate agents to get homes ready for sale reliably and without hassle. Curbio has modernized home improvement with an easy-to-use mobile app and five-star project management team that streamlines project work and communication, while eliminating the delays and uncertainties that have made home improvement so frustrating, especially for agents and home sellers. Our turnkey approach and pay-when-you-sell model has made Curbio the most trusted contractor for real estate agents and brokerages nationwide, including eXp Realty, RE/MAX, HomeServices of America, Long & foster, and many more. Curbio operates in more than 60 real estate markets across the US.

