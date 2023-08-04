Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind submits offshore wind project bid in New Jersey

The developer seeks to expand on its first project approved in 2021

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind, LLC (Atlantic Shores) a 50:50 joint venture between Shell New Energies US LLC and EDF-RE Offshore Development, LLC (a subsidiary of EDF Renewables North America), announced it has submitted a proposal to the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities in support of the state's bold, ambitious goal of reaching 11,000 megawatts (MW) of offshore wind energy by 2040.

Atlantic Shores has three offshore wind energy lease areas totaling more than 400 square miles under active development. Two of the lease areas are located approximately 10-20 miles off the coast of New Jersey between Atlantic City and Barnegat Light, with a third lease area located in an area of the Atlantic Ocean known as the New York Bight.

If selected, Atlantic Shores would supply renewable energy to hundreds of thousands of New Jersey households beyond the 1,510 MW already being delivered as part of Atlantic Shores Project 1.

"Today's bid submission marks the culmination of over four years of dedicated planning and research by the Atlantic Shores team to deliver the most economically, environmentally, and socially responsible renewable energy solution for New Jersey," said Joris Veldhoven, Chief Executive Officer, Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind. "We are thrilled to be on the forefront of New Jersey's clean energy transition, taking on a leading role in assisting the state to achieve its 11,000 MW offshore wind target."

The distinct advantages of Atlantic Shores' advanced permitting program, combined with a total resource capacity of more than 5,000 MW across its portfolio, result in the developer offering New Jersey the most "make-ready" proposal available in the third offshore wind solicitation.

Atlantic Shores has also submitted a prebuild infrastructure (PBI) bid. The unmatched maturity of the proposal to the State of New Jersey, including the PBI bid, provides a measure of certainty for on-time clean energy infrastructure delivery that can also accommodate multiple construction timelines from other projects selected in this solicitation or future ones.

In addition to being best positioned to deliver and deploy offshore wind resources to meet New Jersey's goal of 100% clean energy by 2035, the Atlantic Shores proposal also expands and enhances existing strategic partnerships with research and monitoring initiatives, while growing its significant portfolio of local economic investments in communities across the Garden State.

Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind, LLC (Atlantic Shores) is a 50:50 joint venture partnership between Shell New Energies US LLC and EDF-RE Offshore Development, LLC (a subsidiary of EDF Renewables North America). Both companies come with decades of experience developing onshore and offshore energy projects across the globe. Atlantic Shores is comprised of purpose-driven professionals dedicated to delivering its 5+ gigawatt offshore wind portfolio, strategically positioned to meet the growing demands of multiple east coast markets including New Jersey.

