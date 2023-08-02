Redken Celebrates 2nd Annual National Hair Gloss Day

The Industry Leader in Professional Hair Color Partners with Celebrity Colorist Jenna Perry to Forecast This Year's Color Trends

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Redken, the No.1 professional hair brand in the US* and pioneer in professional haircare and color since 1960, is celebrating Redken National Hair Gloss Day on August 3rd for the second year. This exciting hair holiday aims to promote the incredible benefits of Redken's Shades EQ Hair Gloss salon service, a demi-permanent liquid gloss that can refresh, condition, tone and color correct in just 20 minutes, and recognize the remarkable impact of vibrant, healthy-looking and feeling hair created by skilled professionals.

Jenna Perry, Celebrity Hair Colorist (PRNewswire)

As Redken kicks off its second annual National Hair Gloss Day, the brand is thrilled to continue celebrating the beauty of self-identity, creativity, expression and confidence that comes from vibrant hair color. This year, the holiday will shine even brighter, as Redken partners with renowned Celebrity Hair Colorist, Jenna Perry, the go-to colorist of many A-list celebrities including Bella Hadid, Karlie Kloss and Kendall Jenner. Jenna will bring her trend-setting creativity to National Hair Gloss Day. With Jenna's contribution, Redken aims to provide a fresh, unique take on hair color by empowering individuals to tap into trends while expressing their individual styles.

"Redken Shades EQ Gloss is a key tool in my creative palette," says Jenna Perry, Redken Celebrity Hair Colorist. "The right hair color can transform not just my clients' appearance, but also their confidence and energy, which is why partnering with Redken to celebrate National Hair Gloss Day is so exciting. With Shades EQ Gloss, customizing hair color to suit personalities and styles is easy and convenient. With Shades EQ hair glosses, I can effortlessly keep up with evolving trends and timeless looks, all while creating the ultimate in shiny, healthy hair."

The ever-changing beauty trend cycle, impacted by influencers and celebrities that update their styles in real-time on social media, continues to influence consumers and stylists. For National Hair Gloss Day's second year, Redken is setting its sights on the upcoming season by tapping Perry's expert insight on this year's fall hair color trends, based on her VIP clients' newest transformations!

Top 2023 Fall Hair Color Trend Predictions:

With Redken Shades EQ Gloss, professional stylists such as Jenna Perry can effortlessly craft these personalized colors tailored to each client's style. This service provides a unique opportunity to explore new trends without the long-term commitment. As a demi-permanent hair color, the stunning results from a gloss service are designed to last four to six weeks, making it the ideal way to try a new look.

National Hair Gloss Day aims to showcase the versatility and ease of self-expression through hair gloss. For those seeking a new hair color without compromising the health and shine of strands, the Redken Shades EQ Gloss formulation adds a high-shine finish and conditions hair for beautiful results every time. With more than 100 shades in the Shades EQ Gloss Family, salon professionals are well-equipped to craft the perfect results for anyone wanting to set their own take on the upcoming trends.

In celebration of National Hair Gloss Day, Redken will treat editors and influencers in New York and other key local markets to complimentary gloss services at top Redken salons, including Cutler Salons and select appointments with Jenna Perry at her NYC salon.

To learn more about Redken Shades EQ or to find a salon near you, visit www.redken.com.

*Based on 2021 edition of Kline's Salon Hair Care Global Series, among brands selling shampoos, conditioners, hair color, hair styling and hair texturizing products.

ABOUT REDKEN 5th AVENUE NYC

For over 60 years, Redken has been a leader in the professional salon industry, empowering professionals and consumers to achieve healthy hair transformations with confidence. Founded by Paula Kent, a woman who believed in the power of science, Redken was the first company to take a scientific approach to hair, defined as the right balance of protein, moisture and supported by an acidic pH, which remains the alpha and omega of haircare to this very day. All Redken products are made with the highest quality ingredients, and tested by salon professionals to ensure maximum efficacy, for every hair type and texture and every hair need. Based in New York City, Redken supports the expertise of salon professionals with principle-based education, cutting edge technologies rooted in protein-science, and a portfolio of products including Shades EQ – the #1 demi-permanent hair color on the market – for maximum versatility and flexibility for clients of all hair types and hair textures.

To learn more, visit Redken.com or Instagram.com/Redken.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Redken