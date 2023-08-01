SkyView
Novavax to Host Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Operational Highlights on August 8, 2023

Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a global company advancing protein-based vaccines with its novel Matrix-M™ adjuvant, today announced it will report its second quarter 2023 financial results and operational highlights at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) on Tuesday, August 8, 2023. Details of the event and replay are as follows:

Conference call details:


Date:                                     

August 8, 2023

Time:                                     

8:30 a.m. U.S. EDT

Dial-in number:                   

(877) 883-0383 (Domestic) or (412) 902-6506 (International) 

Passcode:                           

1209328

Webcast:                             

ir.novavax.com/events

  • Participants will be prompted to request to join the Novavax, Inc. call.
  • To ensure a timely connection, it is recommended that participants join at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled webcast.

Replay details:


Date:            

Available starting at 11:30 a.m. EDT, August 8, 2023, until 11:59 p.m. U.S. EDT, August 15, 2023

Dial-in number:                 

(877) 344-7529 (Domestic) or (412) 317-0088 (International)

Passcode:                           

2287018

Webcast:                               

ir.novavax.com/events, until November 6, 2023

About Novavax
Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX) promotes improved health by discovering, developing and commercializing innovative vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. Novavax, a global company based in Gaithersburg, Md., U.S., offers a differentiated vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, innovative nanoparticle technology and Novavax's patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response. Focused on the world's most urgent health challenges, Novavax is currently evaluating vaccines for COVID, influenza, and COVID and influenza combined. Please visit novavax.com and LinkedIn for more information.

Contacts:
Investors
Erika Schultz
240-268-2022
ir@novavax.com

Media
Ali Chartan
240-720-7804
media@novavax.com

Novavax Logo (PRNewsfoto/Novavax)(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/novavax-to-host-conference-call-to-discuss-second-quarter-2023-financial-results-and-operational-highlights-on-august-8-2023-301890257.html

SOURCE Novavax, Inc.

