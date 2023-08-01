BARR Advisory, anecdotes Team Up to Host Wine Tasting Happy Hour

Hosted by two leading cybersecurity compliance solutions providers, the summer networking event will be held in New York on Thursday, Aug. 3.

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BARR Advisory is teaming up with anecdotes to host a summer wine tasting and networking event in New York City this week.

Hosted by two of the nation's leading cybersecurity compliance solutions providers, the Wine Tasting Happy Hour will bring together professionals at all levels with an interest in security and compliance.

Attendees will have the opportunity to connect with like-minded professionals while enjoying a selection of wines at the nationally acclaimed Ocean Prime restaurant in Manhattan.

"Events like these are just one piece of the longstanding partnership between BARR and anecdotes," said BARR Advisory Head of Business Development Vince Maduri. "Together, we are proud to be leading the charge toward greater automation in cybersecurity and compliance."

The in-person networking event will be held at Ocean Prime at 123 W 52nd St., New York, NY, on Thursday, Aug. 3 at 4 p.m. local time.

The upcoming Happy Hour is the latest in a series of events hosted by BARR and anecdotes. In a spring webinar , the two compliance solutions providers were joined by the penetration testing platform Cobalt for a deep dive into how penetration testing and compliance automation can drive business growth and help organizations achieve long-term cyber resilience.

"Our close partnership with BARR is based on our shared commitment to providing value to compliance professionals," said Ryan Lieser, VP of Partnerships and Alliances at anecdotes. "This Happy Hour is the latest of our shared events that demonstrate this commitment."

RSVPs are requested for Thursday's event. To save your spot, visit: https://engage.barradvisory.com/barranecdoteshappyhour

ABOUT ANECDOTES

anecdotes is the leading technology provider for Compliance leaders. Powered by data, the anecdotes Compliance Operating System (OS) transforms security Compliance from a box-ticking exercise into a powerful driver of growth. With a variety of applications powered by verified data, Compliance leaders, as well as advisory firms and auditors, can turn manual, time-consuming, and siloed tasks into an automated, continuous, and strategic Compliance program. That's why some of the world's fastest-growing brands—Amplitude, Navan, Babylon, and more—-use anecdotes. For more information, visit anecdotes.ai .

