Stafford Capital Partners expands US operations and appoints Joe Carrabes as Head of Client Solutions, North America

CHICAGO, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stafford Capital Partners ("Stafford") is pleased to announce the appointment of Joe Carrabes as Head of Client Solutions in North America. Joe's appointment signals an important moment for Stafford's business development as it expands its operations in the US and North America.

Joe brings over 25 years' experience to the role, where he has previously held senior institutional leadership, sales and relationship management positions across a variety of products and strategies, including alternatives, ESG strategies and long only equity and fixed income.

Prior to Stafford, Joe was responsible for managing some of the largest institutional relationships at Amundi US. Joe also spent 12 years at Jennison Associates where he was Head of Institutional Sales and Client Service and was responsible for managing the institutional distribution efforts.

Commenting on the appointment, Stafford's Global Head of Client Solutions Valentina Abbott said: "We are delighted to welcome Joe to the team. He is an impressive executive with an incredible track record in capital raising and is highly regarded for his ability to build strategic partnerships with institutional investors.

Stafford recognizes its responsibility as an investor to contribute to a more sustainable financial system by taking a long-term, responsible approach to investing across alternatives. Joe's experience will be invaluable for Stafford in supporting our clients across the region with their net zero efforts.

This is a landmark moment for Stafford in the US and North America and signals a significant step forward in our commitment to the region."

Speaking about his appointment, Joe Carrabes said: "I am delighted to join Stafford, and I am looking forward to delivering on the firm's growth ambitions in the North American region. I see great potential for Stafford to support high-quality investors on their net zero journeys and believe the firm is well positioned to tackle the opportunities in the North American market."

About Stafford Capital Partners

Stafford is an independent private markets investment and advisory firm with USD 7.9 billion in assets under management and advice for more than 150 institutional clients worldwide. Founded in 2000, Stafford has a global team of 80+ professionals investing in infrastructure, timberland & agriculture, and sustainable private equity through secondaries, primaries, and co-investments. Stafford has been a UN PRI signatory since 2010 and has committed to the Net Zero Asset Managers Initiative. It puts sustainability at the centre of its investment process and implements a well-defined ESG program across all strategies. In the UK, Stafford is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (Firm Reference Number: 225586).

