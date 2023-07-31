NEW SUBARU CREATIVE CELEBRATES ACCESS TO THE OUTDOORS FOR ALL

Forester Wilderness Ad Showcases 'A Beautiful Silence' and Partnership with the National Park Foundation

CAMDEN, N.J., July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc. today unveiled a new creative spot focused on the automaker's efforts to expand access to the outdoors for all. Featuring the all-new 2023 Subaru Forester Wilderness, the advertisement stars Keivonn Woodard, the Emmy-nominated, 10-year-old Deaf actor and showcases the automaker's long-standing partnership with the National Park Foundation.

The all-new 2023 Subaru Forester Wilderness advertising commercial, A Beautiful Silence, features a father and his young deaf son driving their rugged Subaru Forester Wilderness deep into a national park where they experience an epic sensory experience at the base of a waterfall. (PRNewswire)

In the creative, titled "A Beautiful Silence," a father and his young son, who is Deaf, drive through Yosemite National Park, with the wonders of the park's beauty surrounding them. Featuring audio elements and American Sign Language (ASL), the spot shows how the pair experience the park's natural wonders in different ways, but share the special feeling that nature brings forth.

"The outdoors are for everyone, and whether it's a trip to a national park or a walk in the woods, we believe everyone should have the opportunity to experience its beauty," said Alan Bethke, Senior Vice President, Marketing, Subaru of America, Inc. "Through our partnership with the National Park Foundation and our commitment to making safe and capable vehicles like the Forester Wilderness, we're hoping that even more people will be inspired to explore the wonders of nature, just like the father and son in our new creative."

Through the National Park Foundation's Outdoor Exploration initiative and ParkVentures program, Subaru is helping more people create life-long relationships with the outdoors. The campaign seeks to make the outdoors more accessible to communities that have been historically excluded from parks, either through a community's physical presence on public lands or through the narrative of who belongs outdoors.

Last year, with support from Subaru, ParkVentures supported the efforts of more than 55 organizations to connect more people, including those with differing abilities, to meaningful experiences in United States national parks. Subaru also developed a direct relationship with ParkVentures grantee Black People Who Hike, which aims to help address the lack of representation in parks by empowering, educating and engaging Black people in the outdoors. Subaru provided the vehicles, gear, and experiences for an enhanced retreat in Acadia National Park to help create safe, welcoming spaces and cultivate lasting relationships with the outdoors.

Subaru is the largest corporate donor to the National Park Foundation and has provided over $70 million to organizations working to conserve national parks. To learn more about the automaker's partnership with National Park Foundation and over 20 years of environmentally focused initiatives, please visit Subaru.com/earth.

The new Subaru Forester Wilderness spot, created in collaboration with agency partner Carmichael Lynch, celebrates the automaker's devotion to adventure and environmental stewardship. Beginning today, "A Beautiful Silence" will run in 30-second format on national television and be featured in 15-second format in targeted digital and social media promotions throughout August, while a 60-second version will be available on YouTube.

The all-new 2023 Subaru Forester Wilderness advertising commercial, A Beautiful Silence, was filmed in Yosemite National Park. Subaru is proud to be the National Park Foundation’s largest corporate donor and help expand park access for all. (PRNewswire)

