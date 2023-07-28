San Antonio Guard Blake Wesley and Veteran Pro Basketball Trainer Joe Abunassar Host Youth Basketball Clinic in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Herbalife, a premier health and wellness company and community, Joe Abunassar, renowned trainer, founder of IMPACT Basketball and president of Herbalife IMPACT Basketball Center in Las Vegas, and San Antonio Spurs* guard Blake Wesley teamed up to host a free basketball clinic for San Antonio-area boys and girls 10-14years of age at the Davis-Scott Family YMCA. The clinic allowed young basketball enthusiasts to learn from professional coaches and athletes while promoting a healthy, active lifestyle.

Blake Wesley, guard for the San Antonio Spurs, gives a few pointers to a young player on the game and performance nutrition during a Herbalife-hosted youth basketball clinic in San Antonio. (PRNewswire)

Known for training professional caliber players, Abunassar has worked with more than 200 players, from professionals to collegiate stars to high school players and teams worldwide.

"Our goal in hosting these basketball clinics is not only to improve the basketball skills of the participants but to instill important values such as teamwork, discipline, and the importance of developing healthy nutritional habits," said Joe Abunassar, Founder and CEO of IMPACT Basketball. "For the pro-NBA athletes, these three values play an integral role in their performance on the court."

The partnership between Herbalife and IMPACT Basketball represents a shared commitment to community development and empowering the next generation. The event was filled with valuable basketball instruction, mentorship, and fun activities, making it an unforgettable experience.

"Our partnership with IMPACT basketball and the Davis-Scott Family YMCA combines the power of sports and nutrition to equip young athletes with the tools they need to stay healthy and active while providing them with a unique and memorable experience," said Jennifer Guran, director of Sports Marketing and Alliance for Herbalife, North America.

During the clinic, players worked on increasing cardio endurance and developing individual basketball skills through individual activities and drills while learning the fundamentals of basketball under the guidance of experienced coaches from IMPACT Basketball. The kids worked on ball-handling skills, shooting, and footwork and learned the importance of nutrition and developing healthy habits to reach their full potential on and off the court.

"Working closely with children from the community allows me to give back and share the knowledge that has helped me become a better athlete, such as focusing on education, developing their basketball skills, and forming healthy habits from nutrition to sleep," said Blake Wesley of the San Antonio Spurs.

The basketball clinic kicked off Herbalife's 2023 North American Extravaganza in San Antonio July 28-30. The annual conference, focused on training and education, is held annually for all North America Herbalife Independent Distributors.

* Herbalife is not affiliated with, nor are its products and services endorsed by the San Antonio Spurs or the National Basketball Association.

About Herbalife:

Herbalife is a premier health and wellness company and community that has been changing people's lives with great nutrition products and a business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The Company offers science-backed products to consumers in more than 90 markets through entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires their customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle to live their best lives.

For more information, please visit IAmHerbalifeNutrition.com .

About IMPACT Basketball Center:

IMPACT Basketball is the world's premier destination for NBA players, international professionals, collegiate stars, high school players, and professional, college, and high school teams worldwide. IMPACT is home to players at every level who seek to improve, develop, and transform themselves into better athletes, more highly skilled players, and more versatile competitors as they prepare for the game's highest levels. For more information, visit www.impactbball.com .

Herbalife (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Herbalife North America