Rivada Appoints VP Sales for Asia Pacific

MUNICH, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rivada Space Networks GmbH has appointed satellite industry veteran Donald Chew to lead commercial activities for the company in the Asia Pacific region. Donald will be based in Singapore.

Donald Chew, VP Sales for Asia Pacific, Rivada Space Networks (PRNewswire)

Rivada is launching a global low-latency point-to-point connectivity network of 600 low earth orbit (LEO) satellites: the "OuterNET." This unique next-generation architecture combines inter-satellite laser links with advanced onboard data routers to create an optical mesh network in space. This approach to "orbital networking," in which data stays in space from origin to destination, creates an ultra-secure satellite network with pole-to-pole reach, offering end-to-end latencies similar to or better than terrestrial fiber. It is a unique capability for operations in the government services, enterprise, telecom, maritime and energy markets. The first satellite launch is set for 2025, with global service starting in 2026.

By allowing satellites to go beyond their traditional role of "gap-filler," Rivada's LEO system will become the technology of choice for data communications in Asia-Pacific and a more dynamic extension of the terrestrial telecoms networks. Rivada's OuterNET will solve essential communications and connectivity challenges and meet the ever-growing need for an enterprise-grade, on-demand experience anywhere in the world for multinational enterprises and governments. And for regional satellite operators, Rivada's LEO network will complement their existing GEO infrastructure and help them expand into new markets.

Donald Chew has more than 25 years of experience in the telecom and satellite industries in Asia Pacific, including key roles developing maritime and aero connectivity for Singtel and overseeing data and maritime projects for AsiaSat. For SES, Donald was responsible for growing revenue in new markets, including Indochina and Papua New Guinea. He was also responsible for developing special connectivity projects at Kacific, a company which delivers satellite broadband to isolated islands in the Pacific Ocean and Southeast Asia.

Donald Chew said: "I am excited to be joining Rivada Space Networks at this time when everything is on track to deliver a LEO network unlike any other." He added: "The OuterNET addresses real market needs of enterprise and government customers in Asia and around the globe, utilizing key attributes of low latency, high throughput and data sovereignty. I look forward to contributing my experience to bring this new opportunity in data communications to the Asia Pacific region."

A wholly owned subsidiary of Rivada Networks, Inc., Rivada Space Networks is rapidly moving ahead to deliver a game-changing low-earth-orbit network of 600 Ka-band communications satellites. The company has placed a contract with Terran Orbital to build the satellites and SpaceX for the launch.

About Rivada Space Networks

Rivada Space Networks is set to establish and operate the first true "OuterNET": a global low latency point-to-point connectivity network of LEO satellites. By connecting its satellites with lasers, Rivada Space Networks will provide resellers and B2B customers with the ability to securely connect any two points on the globe with low latency and high bandwidth. The constellations, comprising 600 low-earth-orbit communications satellites, will represent a fundamental change in the availability of secure, global, end-to-end enterprise-grade connectivity for Telecom, Enterprise, Maritime, Energy and Government Services markets. Rivada Space Networks is a wholly owned subsidiary of Rivada Networks, Inc. www.rivadaspace.com

Media Contacts:

Melanie Dickie, SVP Marketing & Communications

Rivada Space Networks GmbH

Tel: +31 6 14 22 97 62

Email: mdickie@rivadaspace.com

Brian Carney, SVP Corporate Communications

Rivada Networks, Inc

Tel: +1 (207) 256-0386

Email: bcarney@rivada.com

Rivada Space Networks (PRNewswire)

Rivada's OuterNET will offer high speed, low-latency connectivity with full global coverage. (PRNewswire)

