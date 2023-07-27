International Monetary Systems designates Ronald McDonald House Charities of Eastern Wisconsin as recipient of client donations

NEW BERLIN, Wis., July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ronald McDonald House Charities of Eastern Wisconsin ("RMHC Eastern Wisconsin"), a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting the families of children undergoing medical treatment, has been selected as the beneficiary of a charitable initiative by International Monetary Systems (IMS), a leading national trading network with its headquarters in New Berlin.

International Monetary Systems - Changing the Way the World Does Business TM (PRNewsfoto/International Monetary Systems) (PRNewswire)

As part of their community outreach efforts, IMS encourages its Wisconsin clients to support RMHC Eastern Wisconsin. The organization actively participates in the IMS network, which spans 16 offices nationwide and facilitates over $225 million in trade volume annually.

Using a barter system, IMS enables businesses to exchange goods and services with other IMS members and receive "trade dollars" in return, which are then deposited into internal accounts. These trade dollars can be used to purchase various items and services within the network, offering businesses an opportunity to save cash and explore new customer avenues.

IMS has embarked on a campaign urging its 2,000 Wisconsin clients to make a donation in trade dollars to RMHC Eastern Wisconsin. By providing resources to cover everyday expenses such as professional services, office equipment, and printing, this initiative allows RMHC Eastern Wisconsin to allocate more financial support to its core mission of providing a "home away from home" for families with sick or injured children who are receiving care at Children's Wisconsin.

"We are grateful for our partnership with IMS Barter. Through their clients' barter dollar donation program, we are able to source a variety of products and services that help us support our mission to keep families together and promote the health and well-being of children," said Laurie Bertrand, President & CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities® Eastern Wisconsin.

IMS members contributed $29,000 at this event in 2022 and has set a goal to surpass this figure at an upcoming client appreciation event on August 10th at Helfaer Field, situated next to American Family Field. The event will feature a client-staff softball game, and for every home run hit during the contest, IMS will match the donations.

John Strabley, CEO of International Monetary Systems, emphasized the alignment between RMHC Eastern Wisconsin's focus on children and families and IMS's commitment to serving as stewards to both businesses and the community. He stated, "IMS Barter was founded on the principles of fostering growth and lowering business expenses. RMHC Eastern Wisconsin plays a vital role in providing comfortable and supportive accommodations, allowing families to stay close to their hospitalized child without incurring excessive expenses, and we are honored to sponsor their efforts and collaborate to improve the experiences of families going through a difficult time."

Opened in 1984 as the first Ronald McDonald House in Wisconsin, RHMC of Eastern Wisconsin is dedicated to supporting families of children undergoing treatment at Children's Wisconsin. More than just a place to stay, they offer families therapeutic programming, comprehensive meal programs, comfortable community spaces and much more.

More information about RHMC of Eastern Wisconsin is available at www.rmhc-easternwi.org, by calling 414-475-5333, or following on Facebook at www.facebook.com/RMHCMilwaukee

About International Monetary Systems

Founded in 1985, International Monetary Systems (IMS) serves 21,000 cardholders in 52 North American markets. Based in New Berlin, Wisconsin, IMS is the largest barter company in the world. The IMS network allows companies to create cost savings and connect to new customers by incorporating barter opportunities in their business models. Further information can be obtained at the company's website at: www.IMSBarter.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE International Monetary Systems