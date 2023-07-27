Chinese Beauty Influencer and Top Live-streamer Ma Shuai Participants in the 25th World Congress of Dermatology in Singapore

SINGAPORE, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 25th World Congress of Dermatology Singapore 2023 (WCD 2023), the largest and most influential global event in the field of dermatology, has been held in Singapore recently. Among the esteemed attendees is Ma Shuai, a Chinese beauty influencer who is a signing expert of Dandelion Digital and a top beauty influencer on Douyin (Douyin ID: PgyMa), the Chinese version of TikTok. Renowned brands such as La Mer, Estée Lauder, SK-II, and Darphin have extended their invitations to Ma Shuai, allowing him to experience the latest skincare technologies from around the world and engage in meaningful discussions on skincare issues and solutions for Asian women with the brand's research and development teams and industry experts.

(PRNewswire)

The WCD is the world's largest dermatology conference, representing the latest research and development in skin science. Themed "Dermatology Beyond Borders," the WCD 2023 brings together over 10,000 delegates from more than 180 countries and regions, offering a platform for leading dermatologists, scholars, industry leaders, and international businesses to showcase the latest research and direction in dermatology.

Throughout the six-day event, Ma Shuai shared his experiences and insights from the congress on his social media platforms, providing his followers with up-to-date information on the latest skincare technologies, bridging the gap between the cutting-edge skincare technologies presented at the WCD and ordinary consumers. He also brings the intelligence and strengths of Chinese enterprises and brands in the global dermatology field.

Ma Shuai's invitation to the congress is a testament to his influential role in connecting brands with a vast consumer base. As a pioneer in the beauty sector, Ma Shuai is the first person in China to live stream counters of international cosmetic and beauty brands in department stores and shopping malls. He also led the innovation of "the gift box", a new offering that contains a brand's different products in small packs or bottles, allowing his followers to try almost the entire product range of a brand at the price of one lipstick. His commitment to providing consumers with effective skincare solutions has garnered him a following of 2.35 million high-net-worth individuals on Douyin.

Adding to his innovative approaches, Ma Shuai's unique "Super PPT" live-streaming model has helped brands to establish a solid presence in consumers' minds. Through his live streaming, brands can efficiently reach the core user group on Douyin, expanding their sales radius and driving sales.

Furthermore, the Ma Shuai live-streaming room now has also become a window for many international brands to build brand awareness, establish brand mindshare, and convey brand culture. This May, Ma Shuai was invited to the Cannes Film Festival by the French cosmetics brand JEAN D'ESTREES, where he conducted several live-streaming shows and delivered the brand's core message from where the brand originated to Chinese consumers. During his visit to France, Ma Shuai also visited Sephora's headquarters and the laboratories and manufacturing plant of Clarins and expressed his desire to introduce more Chinese consumers to the charm of French brands through his live-streaming shows.

Looking ahead, Ma Shuai is poised to become an even more influential figure in the global beauty and personal care market. By continuing to recommend high-quality beauty and personal care products to a wide range of consumers, Ma Shuai solidifies his role as a bridge for international beauty brands entering the Chinese market.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Dandelion Digital