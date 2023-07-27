American Osteopathic Association installs Ira P. Monka, DO, as 127th President

CHICAGO, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Osteopathic Association (AOA) inaugurated Ira P. Monka, DO, FACOFP, as its 127th president during its annual House of Delegates meeting on July 22. For nearly four decades, Dr. Monka has served patients through the Atlantic Health System in New Jersey as an osteopathic board-certified family physician.

As the president of the AOA, Dr. Monka will represent more than 178,000 osteopathic physicians (DOs) and medical students who bring a distinctive whole-person approach to caring for the body, mind and spirit of patients across the nation. He will lead the organization during an era of exponential growth for the profession, which represents more than 11% of the overall physician population and 25% of all medical students in the U.S.

"We are seeing more demand than ever before from patients who are seeking the osteopathic approach to health and wellness," said Dr. Monka. "Our profession is growing to meet this demand and will play a critical role in helping to address the physician shortage expected to impact the health care workforce over the next decade."

More than 7,800 new DOs joined the osteopathic profession in 2023, bringing their distinctive approach to caring for patients across the full spectrum of medical specialties. Approximately 57% of DOs practice in the primary care specialties of internal medicine, family medicine and pediatrics, while the remainder practice in other specialties including surgery, emergency medicine and anesthesiology.

Roots in primary care

As an osteopathic family physician, Dr. Monka has dedicated his entire career to serving patients on the frontlines of health care. After earning his medical degree from the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey School of Osteopathic Medicine (now the Rowan-Virtua School of Osteopathic Medicine), Dr. Monka completed his residency training at Overlook Medical Center in Union, New Jersey.

For Dr. Monka, serving as a primary care physician provides invaluable opportunities to help change the course, outcomes and quality of life for the patients in his care. "We are truly privileged to be able to make a positive impact in the health and minds of our patients," he said during his inaugural speech. "It's imperative that we recognize the importance of compassion and empathy in our work."

Path to leadership

In addition to serving in various leadership roles at the AOA leading up to his installment as president, Dr. Monka served as the 2006 president of the New Jersey Association of Osteopathic Physicians and Surgeons. "The leadership skills I gained in these roles helped me better understand how to guide and improve health care outcomes and accomplish goals," he said.

Dr. Monka, who is board-certified by the American Osteopathic Board of Family Physicians, took time during his inaugural address to stress the importance of maintaining the distinctiveness of osteopathic medicine. "We will continue working to enhance the value of AOA Board Certification to ensure it remains the preferred certification pathway for all osteopathic physicians," he said.

In his role as medical director, Dr. Monka helped establish one of the largest multispecialty groups at Atlantic Health, a nationally recognized leader in health care delivery. "It is critical to stay up to date with the latest advancements in medicine, technology and research," he said. "This not only helps ensure the best possible care for our patients, but also helps us maintain the trust they've placed in us."

About the AOA

The American Osteopathic Association (AOA) represents more than 178,000 osteopathic physicians (DOs) and osteopathic medical students; promotes public health; encourages and funds scientific research; serves as the primary certifying body for DOs; and is the accrediting agency for colleges of osteopathic medicine. To learn more about DOs and the osteopathic philosophy of medicine, visit www.osteopathic.org.

About the AOA House of Delegates

The AOA's House of Delegates, composed of nearly 500 delegates representing osteopathic state medical associations, specialty societies, residents, fellows, and students from throughout the country, meets each July to set organizational policies for the AOA and elect its Board of Trustees and officers.

