SAS continues sustainability and innovation initiatives as best business practices

CARY, N.C., July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Remaining steadfast in its commitment to social responsibility and innovation, AI and analytics leader SAS continues prioritizing corporate citizenship to guide its business and climate strategy. Improving the world through the power of trustworthy technology is part of SAS' vision as a company – and through innovative solutions for its customers.

In addition to helping customers with their green business initiatives and sustainability needs, SAS has a long-standing reputation for supporting clean energy and the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs) while also using its software to address economic, social and environmental issues. SAS has also received numerous awards for its innovative social good initiative, which used artificial intelligence and baseball to help kids improve their swing while boosting their data literacy through the Batting Lab.

"As a leader in social responsibility, SAS strives to help our communities and customers with their environmental, social and governance initiatives," said SAS CEO Jim Goodnight. "SAS has seen firsthand the impact our technology can have on protecting the environment, improving health outcomes, addressing bias and tackling other global priorities."

Leading through environmental excellence

For SAS, an environmentally friendly workplace incorporates a sustainable business model that supports the Paris Climate Accord and fosters employee curiosity and creativity. As a corporate sustainability leader and advocate, SAS works closely with employees, suppliers and customers to reduce its environmental footprint with programs focused on energy conservation, emissions management, pollution mitigation, water conservation, green building and other initiatives. SAS brings both its renowned analytic expertise and powerful software solutions to develop smarter and more efficient operations while passing those insights and tools to its customer for their business strategies.

In 2022, SAS' top environmental achievements included:

Earned ISO 14064-3 limited assurance for 2018 base year recalculation and 2022 calendar year GHG emission inventories.

Awarded LEED Platinum existing building recertification for SAS Building Q. This is the third SAS building to earn the US Green Building Council's highest performance award.

Expanded baseline GHG inventory to include emissions across all scope 3 categories material to the way SAS conducts business.

Increased 2030 target from 50% to 52.6% as part of SBTi target revalidation.

Received Science Based Targets initiative validation for SAS' 2050 net-zero emission reduction target.

While post-pandemic operations increased emissions across all scopes in 2022, emissions are still down 41.7% from the 2018 base year.

Despite expected post-pandemic increases in business travel, emissions are down 79.8% compared to the 2018 base year.

Achieved 60% carbon use intensity from base year - down 19% the past year.

Diverted 68.3% of operational and an astounding 99.9% of construction waste from landfills globally.

Generated 3.4 million kWh of clean, renewable energy from rooftop and ground-mounted solar systems.

Improving society through positive contributions

SAS has always been motivated by challenges to use its technology to ignite positive change and create a brighter future. SAS' social innovation initiative works to find creative ways to accelerate global progress and move the world toward a more sustainable future. By supporting the Data for Good movement, SAS encourages using data in meaningful ways to solve humanitarian issues around poverty, health, human rights, education and the environment. In addition, the SAS Data Ethics Practice (DEP) continues to expand, increasing efforts to bring trustworthy AI to customers and pursuing new Data for Good initiatives.

Contributing to meaningful work is just part of the award-winning workplace culture that is dedicated to treating employees like they make a difference and focusing on their well-being. SAS' supportive and inclusive reputation has been recognized for decades through numerous accolades and awards.

SAS also seeks ways to invest in the larger global community through its philanthropic philosophy of supporting data literacy and education initiatives for all. This can be seen by SAS' commitment to developing relevant resources for data literacy. In 2022, more than 273,000 educators and learners took advantage of free SAS® software offerings. Also, 45,000 educators and students attended live global academic events and accessed free learning resources such as SAS Skill Builder for Students, an online portal for students to launch their analytics careers. For higher education and adult learners, SAS established more than 50 new partnerships with college and university programs around the world.

Learn what makes the company a sustainability leader and read the latest SAS Corporate Social Responsibility report.

