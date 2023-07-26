Revolutionary Power Station Unveiled: Yooatom Origin 800 Redefines Portable Energy Solutions

Origin 800 is the world's first swappable modular power station & is now available on Indiegogo with full retail planned for October

SHENZHEN, China, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yooatom, a leading innovator in smart energy storage, is proud to announce the highly anticipated launch of the Ai-powered Yooatom Origin 800 power station, now available on Indiegogo . With its groundbreaking modular design and cutting-edge technology and features, the Origin 800 marks a significant step forward in the evolution of portable power solutions. The Origin 800 will have a starting MSRP of $519, with limited time launch day offers starting at $249, and packages featuring extra Power Stacks, stackable lamp and smart cup cooler starting from $699.

Traditional power stations have long been plagued by bulkiness and limited mobility & shareability, until now. The Origin 800 is the world's first truly portable modular power station, breaking free from the constraints of its predecessors. It boasts multiple modular battery Power Stacks that can be used individually by multiple users, providing freedom and power wherever it is needed. The Origin 800 isn't just about power though. It's your ultimate outdoor mate, offering compatibility with Yooatom's modular RGB lamp, and a cooling/heating cup so you can enjoy the comforts of home wherever you go. Heat up coffee and set the perfect mood with a tap, all through the app.

Key Features of the Yooatom Origin 800 include:

Modular design for the distribution and swapping of batteries for unlimited energy supply

AI Voice assistance for effortless hands-free control and convenience

Real-time status monitoring and customization through the user-friendly app

Wireless charging to eliminate the hassle of tangled cords

13 output ports to accommodate all charging needs

LCD screen for easy and intuitive charge monitoring

Modular stacking accessory heating / cooling cup and lamp

Impressive 800W power capacity for reliable performance

The Origin 800 is designed with the modern lifestyle in mind, catering to families, adventurers, DIY enthusiasts, gamers, glampers, and content creators alike. No longer limited to a single location, users can now utilize power stacks wherever they go, without the need to move a large and cumbersome power station. When empty, simply replace the stack on the hub to charge and take another stack for seamless and endless power. Gamers can enjoy uninterrupted gaming sessions with the convenience of 5 simultaneous charging ports in a single stack. Glampers can revel in adjustable LED mood lighting and app monitoring of power levels, ensuring a continuous power supply during their outdoor escapades. Content creators can keep their creative juices flowing with 13 ports to charge their laptops, mics, drones, phones, and Bluetooth speakers.

"As a company dedicated to revolutionizing green energy user experience, we are thrilled to introduce the Yooatom Origin 800 to the market," said Joe Lin, CEO and Founder at Yooatom. "Years of research and development have culminated in a power station that not only offers advanced features but also prioritizes portability and user convenience. The Origin 800 represents a new era in portable power stations, and we cannot wait for consumers to experience its transformative capabilities."

Yooatom, founded in 2020, aims to become synonymous with innovation and novel technologies in the energy storage industry. The Origin 800 is a testament to the company's commitment to providing safe, portable, and groundbreaking solutions for a wide range of applications. With integrated voice control, onboard LCD screens for power monitoring, and a powerful app for real-time status updates and control, the Origin 800 exemplifies the next generation of portable power stations.

The Origin 800 will soon be in mass production and will be initially launched on Indiegogo, with full retail availability following the conclusion of the crowdfunding campaign. For more information about Yooatom and the Origin 800 visit their Indiegogo page, website or follow them on Facebook or Instagram.

About Yooatom

Yooatom is a pioneering company dedicated to enabling smart energy storage solutions. With a focus on safety, portability, and cutting-edge technologies, Yooatom aims to redefine the way power is harnessed and utilized in various industries.

Yooatom

