Clearwater Analytics Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Sunil Dixit as New Chief Product Officer

Industry Veteran to Drive Product Innovation and Multi-Product Strategy

BOISE, Idaho, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN), a leading provider of SaaS-based investment management, accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions, today announced the appointment of Sunil Dixit as its new Chief Product Officer. Dixit brings with him a wealth of expertise driving product innovation, which will speed the development of client-centric solutions to meet current market demands while anticipating future trends.

Clearwater Analytics (PRNewsfoto/Clearwater Analytics, LLC) (PRNewswire)

"With an increasingly robust multi-product offering to diverse geographies around the world, the role of product management is incredibly important to our growth and continued client satisfaction. That's why we're thrilled to welcome Sunil Dixit to Clearwater," said Sandeep Sahai, CEO at Clearwater Analytics. "Over the last two decades, Sunil's demonstrated ability to build client-centric products across industries, utilizing the most advanced technologies, has been exceptional. His practical and applied methods of building products that address new total addressable market using AI and ML will be instrumental in helping Clearwater continue to develop high-value applications for our clients around the world."

Dixit joins the Clearwater Executive Leadership Team where he will support the company goal to revolutionize the investment management industry. He brings extensive industry experience and a proven track record in developing market-leading products for the Financial Services industry. This will be invaluable as Clearwater Analytics continues to deliver solutions that dramatically improve the efficiency of the entire investment lifecycle, while empowering investment professionals to make data-driven decisions, optimize performance, and stay ahead in an ever-evolving market.

"I am thrilled to join the company at a pivotal moment as the rapid adoption of generative AI and data can transform the investment management industry," said Dixit. "Clearwater has a talented team and the market's leading investment management platform for companies that demand greater transparency and innovation for their investment portfolio. My goal is to build upon this success and deliver innovative products that are not only trusted, but also drive new industry standards for investment management, ultimately propelling growth and competitive differentiation for our clients."

Before joining Clearwater, Dixit was responsible for Financial Services Cloud and Einstein-driven intelligence applications for wealth management and banking at Salesforce. Prior to Salesforce, Dixit held leadership roles at various technology companies, including Numerify, IRI, SAP Labs, Oracle, and MicroStrategy. Dixit holds a B.E. in Electrical Engineering from University of Mumbai, an M.S. in Computer Science from the University of Central Florida, and an MBA from The University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

To learn about Clearwater's investment accounting software, talk to one of our experts today.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN), a global, industry-leading SaaS solution, automates the entire investment lifecycle. With a single instance, multi-tenant architecture, Clearwater offers award-winning investment portfolio planning, performance reporting, data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, compliance, risk, and order management. Each day, leading insurers, asset managers, corporations, and governments use Clearwater's trusted data to drive efficient, scalable investing on more than $6.4 trillion in assets spanning traditional and alternative asset types. Additional information about Clearwater can be found at clearwateranalytics.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Clearwater Analytics