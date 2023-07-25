StarKist® Partners with Feed the Children and Feed the 479 for Special Event Benefiting 400 Families in Northwest Arkansas

Families to receive food and essentials as part of Summer Food Distribution program

ROGERS, Ark., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- StarKist Co., a socially responsible company that empowers people to live a healthy lifestyle by providing convenient proteins, partnered with Feed the Children and Feed the 479 today to bring hunger relief to 400 families living in Northwest Arkansas's Benton County.

Left to right: Jennifer Moore, Executive Assistant to the Mayor / Records Administrator, The City of Rogers; Chae-Ung Um, President & CEO of StarKist®; Charlie the Tuna; Mayor Stephanie Orman, The City of Bentonville; Tom Jenkins, Fire Chief, The City of Rogers (PRNewswire)

The drive-thru event was held at Cross Church in Rogers, AR. During the event, 400 families and seniors received a 25-pound box of shelf-stable food, including StarKist products; a 15-pound box of hygiene essentials such as shampoo, conditioner, lotion, and personal-care items; a box of Avon products; storybooks and other items.

"At StarKist, we have built a longstanding partnership with Feed the Children, an organization dedicated to nationwide hunger relief efforts and are very pleased to be working with Feed the 479, an organization that works each and every day to provide fresh and healthy food for Northwest Arkansas," said Chae-Ung Um, President and CEO of StarKist. "Hunger and food insecurity are prevalent issues that affect communities everywhere, including Benton County. As a responsible corporate citizen, we are committed to addressing this challenge head-on and consider it a privilege to give back to this community."

For nearly 15 years, StarKist has contributed over 821,000 pounds of tuna and chicken products to help food-insecure children and families across the U.S., and more than $880,000 to support Feed the Children's disaster and emergency response efforts. This is the latest in StarKist's continual efforts to alleviate hunger and food shortages, dating back to 1917, when there was a nationwide protein shortage during World War I.

According to Travis Arnold, President and CEO of Feed the Children, "The StarKist partnership means so very much to Feed the Children, and more importantly, to the families we serve. Those living paycheck-to-paycheck often do not have a safety net. Our partners are a critical part of providing compassionate support to those who are facing tough decisions about how to care for their families."

"Summers can be a particularly difficult time for families with children. Parents who only need to account for one meal per day during the school year now need to provide three meals per day," noted Dennis Smiley, Director of Feed the 479. "With the help of StarKist and Feed the Children, today's event will help to bridge that gap and serve those families who could use a little extra help."

Also speaking at the event were: Mayor Stephanie Orman, The City of Bentonville; Tom Jenkins, Fire Chief, The City of Rogers.

About StarKist Co.

StarKist Co. is a socially responsible company that empowers people to live a healthy lifestyle by providing convenient proteins. An industry innovator, StarKist was the first brand to introduce single-serve pouch products, which include StarKist Tuna Creations®, Salmon Creations® and Chicken Creations®. As America's favorite tuna, StarKist represents a tradition of quality, consumer trust and a commitment to sustainability. StarKist's charismatic brand icon, Charlie® the Tuna, swam into the hearts of tuna fans in 1961 and is still a fan favorite today. StarKist Co. is a direct wholly owned subsidiary of Dongwon Industries Co., Ltd.

About Feed the Children

At Feed the Children, we feed hungry kids. We envision a world where no child goes to bed hungry. In the U.S. and internationally, we are dedicated to helping families and communities achieve stable lives and to reducing the need for help tomorrow, while providing food and resources to help them today. We distribute product donations from corporate donors to local community partners, we provide support for teachers and students, and we mobilize resources quickly to aid recovery efforts when natural disasters strike. Internationally, we manage child-focused community development programs in eight countries. We welcome partnerships because we know our work would not be possible without collaborative relationships. For more information, visit feedthechildren.org.

About Feed the 479

Feed the 479 is the ministry arm of Compassion Center of NWA, a non-profit that was established in 2016 with the mission of "Extending Help, Love and Dignity to Northwest Arkansas." Feed the 479 accomplishes this by offering a choice food pantry to our friends and neighbors, where people can come and receive fresh and healthy food in an inviting and welcoming atmosphere. Every week, hundreds of families come through our door to pick out fresh produce, meats, deli items, bakery items and shelf stable items to help meet their needs. To provide this food, Feed the 479 trucks pick up retail rescue items daily from local partners which we can distribute to our neighbors in a timely manner. In 2022, through our choice pantry in Springdale, and our mobile pantries in Rogers and Fayetteville, Feed the 479 has served and extended help, love and dignity to over 160,000 individuals in our community.

Media Contacts:

StarKist: Michelle Faist at 571-441-8096 or Michelle.Faist@StarKist.com Feed the Children: Carrie Snodgrass, APR at 405-949-5157 or Carrie.Snodgrass@feedthechildren.org Feed the 479: Dennis Smiley, 479-372-1051 or DennisS@compassionnwa.com

StarKist® staff and volunteers before distributing food, hygiene essentials and children's books to 400 Benton County families. StarKist partnered with Feed the Children and Feed the 479 for a special event to combat food insecurity in Northwest Arkansas. (PRNewswire)

