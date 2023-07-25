Convert Solar Achieves Ranking as Top Solar Contractor of 2023 by Solar Power World

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Convert Solar, a Virginia based solar installation company, is proud to announce its recent accolade as a leading solar contractor of 2023, according to Solar Power World (SPW). This recognition places Convert Solar at the forefront of the solar industry, establishing it as a dominant player in the Virginia market.

SPW's annual ranking of top solar contractors sets an unrivaled standard for evaluating high-level solar companies across the United States. With a solid commitment to excellence, Convert Solar has secured an impressive position of #18 in residential installation volume and #113 in overall installation volume in the nation, a feat that is especially extraordinary considering they exclusively serve the Virginia market. Most of the other companies within the top 20 serve multiple states, making Convert Solar's accomplishment truly exceptional.

The ranking not only highlights Convert Solar's dedication to delivering top-notch solar solutions to Virginia residents but also showcases its ability to thrive in a competitive industry. By securing the #18 spot in residential installation volume, Convert Solar has demonstrated its expertise in empowering homeowners to harness the power of solar energy to meet their energy needs efficiently and sustainably.

"It is an absolute honor to be recognized as one of the top solar contractors by Solar Power World," said Chad Wilkins, Founder of Convert Solar. "This achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, as well as the tremendous support we receive from our customers in the Virginia market."

The achievement not only underlines Convert Solar's commitment to its clients but also exemplifies its contribution to the ongoing growth and promotion of renewable energy adoption in Virginia. By offering exceptional solar installations and personalized customer service, Convert Solar has solidified its position as a trusted partner for homeowners seeking clean energy solutions.

Convert Solar's mission is to create a sustainable future for Virginia by providing high-quality solar installations that help customers save on energy costs while reducing their carbon footprint. As a local company deeply rooted in the community, Convert Solar takes pride in fostering a greener environment for generations to come.

With a dedication to excellence and a commitment to serving the Virginia market with distinction, Convert Solar has undoubtedly earned its position among the top solar contractors in the nation. This recognition from Solar Power World further cements Convert Solar's standing as a reliable and innovative force within the solar industry.

About Convert Solar:

Convert Solar is a leading solar installation company based in Virginia Beach, VA, USA. With a focus on providing top-quality solar solutions, Convert Solar serves residential customers in Virginia, helping them make the transition to clean, renewable energy sources while reducing their environmental impact. Committed to excellence and customer satisfaction, Convert Solar is proud to be ranked #18 in residential installation volume and #113 in overall installation volume in the USA by Solar Power World.

