CAMDEN, N.J., July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The performance-focused 2024 Subaru BRZ tS made its Global Debut at Subiefest California on Sunday, July 23. The new trim level offers the best performance and handling capability in a BRZ ever thanks to STI-tuned suspension and a Brembo braking system. For the first time, EyeSight Driver Assist Technology is now standard on a Subaru model equipped with a manual transmission. With 2024 marking the return of the BRZ tS to the model line, this top trim level will be available nationwide at Subaru retailers early next year.

NEW PERFORMANCE-FOCUSED 2024 SUBARU BRZ tS® DEBUTS AT SUBIEFEST CALIFORNIA (PRNewswire)

The BRZ tS comes equipped with STI-tuned front and rear Hitachi® dampers to maximize its light weight, ultra-low center of gravity and precision handling, resulting in greater flexibility and better control and stability. A high-performance Brembo braking system, including gold-painted 4-piston front calipers, gold-painted 2-piston rear calipers and larger pads and rotors, enhances stopping power, fade resistance and pedal feel. The BRZ tS also has 18-inch wheels mounted with 215/40 R18 Michelin Pilot® Sport 4 tires for superior grip and quicker turn-in.

Offered for the first time on any Subaru model with manual transmission is EyeSight Driver Assist Technology. The award-winning safety system includes Adaptive Cruise Control, Pre-Collision Braking System, Lane Departure and Sway Warning, and Lead Vehicle Start Alert. All 2024 Subaru BRZ models equipped with a manual transmission will include EyeSight as standard equipment.

The latest generation BRZ has bold styling that is as impressive as its handling prowess. The overall impression is modern, agile and powerful, with focused and functional aerodynamic details. The tidy coupe design cuts through the air with a low and wide frontal area set off by large functional air intakes and a low grille capped by proud fender arches that allow just enough room for suspension points. At the rear of the car, the large rear fenders and wide track flow into dual exhausts for a low and wide stance. This visual heft is lightened by a narrow greenhouse and rear hatch that flow into a dramatic upturned "ducktail" rear spoiler.

Externally, the BRZ tS is distinguished by tS badging in the front grille and on the rear decklid. The exterior foldable mirrors and roof-mounted shark fin antenna come in a Crystal Black Silica finish. The tS will be available in all colors for the 2024 BRZ model line, all of which will be complemented by standard 18-inch aluminum alloy wheels in dark gray finish.

Inside, the BRZ tS cabin is wrapped in black upholstery with tS-only contrasting blue stitching on the front seat bolsters, leather-wrapped steering wheel, shifter boot and parking brake boot. Standard performance-design front seats with height-adjustable head restraints feature a blue leather accent down the middle. The leather-wrapped steering wheel integrates control switches for audio, cruise control and Bluetooth. BRIN NAUB® nubuck-like material enhances the instrument panel visor and door trim. The iconic STI logo is displayed on the red starter button and customizable 7-inch digital instrument cluster, also updated with tS-exclusive red accents.

The 2024 BRZ tS is powered by the platform's 2.4-liter (naturally aspirated) 228 hp SUBARU BOXER® engine paired with a six-speed close-ratio manual transmission. The BRZ comes equipped with a comprehensive list of standard features including a TORSEN® limited-slip differential; Keyless Access with Push-Button Start; LED headlights (low and high beam) with automatic height adjustment; Vehicle Stability Control with Track Mode; dual-zone automatic climate control; Incline Start Assist; power fuel-door lock; power windows with auto up/down and pinch protection; rear center console storage box with dual USB-A input/charge ports and auxiliary input jack; variable intermittent windshield wipers with speed-sensing mist feature; and Welcome Lighting.

Based on the Limited trim, the tS also includes heated exterior power mirrors; upgraded audio system that includes a 2-channel amplifier and two additional speakers; Blind-Spot Detection with Lane Keep Assist and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert; Steering Responsive Headlights; and STARLINK® Safety and Security.

The BRZ tS was unveiled at 2023 Subiefest California at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, California to thousands of Subaru enthusiasts. The event, one of the largest annual gatherings of Subaru fans worldwide, made headlines in 2020 when it broke GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title for the largest parade of Subaru cars with 1,751 Subaru vehicles, spanning two miles.

Pricing for the new 2024 Subaru BRZ tS will be announced later this year.



