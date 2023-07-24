NeoSystems Joins The MSP Collective as a Founding Member to Advance Initiatives to Protect Critical Infrastructure in the U.S.

NeoSystems, Summit 7 and Quzara Seek Additional MSPs and MSSPs that Share Their Vision and Commitment

RESTON, Va., July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As one of three founding members, NeoSystems, has joined MSPs for the Protection of Critical Infrastructure (The MSP Collective), a non-profit dedicated to the national security mission of maintaining a secure, functioning, and resilient critical infrastructure. The MSP Collective was established to inform the U.S. Government and Critical Infrastructure industries on topics related to Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs).

The MSP Collective also will support efforts to establish standards that ensure cybersecurity services delivered by MSPs and MSSPs meet or exceed government regulations. The MSP Collective is seeking to help define the requirements for service providers handling or processing Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) as defined in DFARS 252.204-7012 / NIST SP 800-171.

"MSPs and MSSPs play a key role in facilitating cybersecurity and supply chain risk management across critical infrastructure sectors and the federal contracting base," said Stuart Itkin, Director of The MSP Collective and Senior Vice President of NeoSystems. "Small and medium enterprises often lack in-house IT and security expertise and increasingly depend on MSPs and MSSPs to satisfy industry and government cybersecurity regulations. It's essential that standards are established to qualify Service Providers' understanding of applicable government regulations and to verify that the services they provide align within those regulations. This is a critical to our mission."

NeoSystems along with founding members, Summit 7 and Quzara, intend to collaborate with Congress, the Department of Defense (DoD), the Cyber AB, state legislatures, and the broader critical infrastructure ecosystem to provide insight into the importance of service providers in securing critical infrastructure, the federal contracting base, and especially the Defense Industrial Base.

The MSP Collective is open to MSPs and MSSPs that share a commitment to the organization's mission and who meet the membership qualifications. Additional information about MSPs for the Protection of Critical Infrastructure can be found at https://www.mspcollective.org.

About NeoSystems

NeoSystems, based in the Washington, D.C area, is a full-service strategic outsourcer, IT systems integrator and managed service provider for the government contracting market. NeoSystems provides core solutions to more than 600 client companies and their 100,000+ client employees with its outsourced services by implementing hundreds of fully integrated financial, business and cyber management systems through best-of-breed technology and in-depth domain expertise in Accounting & Finance, IT, HR, Security and Hosting (SSAE SOC1 & SOC2, ITAR). For more information, visit https://www.neosystemscorp.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

About The MSP Collective

MSPs for the Protection of Critical Infrastructure (The MSP Collective) is a non-profit entity that exists to inform the US Government and Critical Infrastructure industries on topics related to Managed Service Providers and Managed Security Service Providers dedicated to the National Security mission of maintaining a secure, functioning, and resilient critical infrastructure. The collective is in the process of completing 501(c)6.

