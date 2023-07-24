Everlight Solar Voted a Neighborhood Fave in Nextdoor's 2023 Local Business Awards

MADISON, Wis., July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Everlight Solar has been named to the winning list of Nextdoor's 2023 Neighborhood Faves, the only annual awards where neighbors vote to celebrate their favorite local businesses. This year, Neighborhood Fave winners like Everlight Solar will receive greater visibility and ranking on the Nextdoor app as well as a sticker to showcase their win in the real world.

"Neighbors know best, and Nextdoor's Neighborhood Faves are the only annual awards celebrating the businesses that are most loved by locals. This prestigious recognition is only awarded to 1% of the local businesses on Nextdoor and is a testament to the positive impact they have had on their community," said Nextdoor CEO Sarah Friar.

Used by one in three households in the US, Nextdoor is the neighborhood network where veriﬁed neighbors and businesses connect to the neighborhoods that matter to them.

Will Creech, President and CEO of Everlight Solar stated, "This award holds a special place in our hearts because it comes directly from the people we serve – our amazing neighbors and customers. To be among the 1% of local businesses on Nextdoor receiving this prestigious recognition is truly an honor."

The complete list of winning businesses in each city is available at nextdoor.com/favorites. Join the neighborhood network by downloading the Nextdoor app or visiting nextdoor.com.

Everlight Solar is the fastest-growing solar company in the Midwest, with operations in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Idaho, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, and Wyoming. To learn more about open jobs or about going solar for your own home, visit www.everlightsolar.com.

